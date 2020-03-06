Xpeng P7 has the highest official Chinese EV range

Xpeng is boasting that its P7 EV boasts the highest range in China. This was verified by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China.

Oh, how a friendly EV-range competition pushes the envelope. The Xpeng P7, which the company claims is an “intelligent sports sedan,” boasts the best Chinese EV range. The possible range is 706 km NEDC, which is about 310 or more miles. Chinese EV makers still use the NEDC system. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) today says the P7 has the longest range among electric vehicles available in China.

To be clear, this only applies to the rear-wheel-drive RWD version of the P7. It sports 196kW of maximum power, 390N·m peak torque (287.64 lb-ft). Xpeng says the P7 sips 12.5kWh/100km (62 miles) power consumption.

The EV startup reminds us that the P7 uses the latest generation of prismatic cells. With its 80.87kWh battery pack, it boasts an energy density of 170Wh/kg. The electric motor, transmission, and control system architecture are integrated. Xpeng says it chose this layout instead of the more traditional distributed electric drive platform for greater overall efficiency. We found out the entire electric drivetrain volume is only 18.6L (4 gallons). Overall, the P7 power density is 2kW/kg (2.2 lb). Xpeng claims the P7’s maximum electric motor efficiency is greater than 95%.

The P7 has a streamlined air grille and near-flat low wind-resistance bottom that the company claims gives it a drag coefficient of Cd0.236. Riding on front double wishbones and a rear five-link suspension, the upper and lower control arms, steering knuckles, and damper forks of the P7 are aluminum. The rear suspension swing arms are stamped parts. The company uses what it calls an iBooster intelligent braking assist system that provides a good pedal feel, more accurate braking force, and longer cruising range. This is something I was hoping to see for myself, but the Covid-19 has put a stop to travel to China for the foreseeable future.

Xpeng says the P7 will be officially launched and delivered to the Chinese market in 2Q 2020.

