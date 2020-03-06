I bought the cheapest Tesla Model X ever: $30,000 electric SUV

I bought what is most likely the cheapest Tesla Model X ever – excluding salvaged vehicles since this car is still in good working condition. I got Tesla’s flagship electric SUV for just $30,000.

Here’s how it is possible to get a working 2016 Tesla Model X 90D, which was retailing for about $100,000, for just $30,000.

Why is this the cheapest Tesla Model X? Because it’s also most likely the highest mileage Model X with over 400,000 miles on the odometer.

Now the Model X volume production only started in 2016, which means that this particular Model X racked up those 400,000+ miles in just 4 years.

That’s because it was owned by Tesloop, a company that offered transferred services between cities in Southern California.

They are now changing their business model and selling off some of their Tesla vehicles in their fleet.

I ended up grabbing their highest-mileage Model X while traveling in California.

Despite its high mileage, the electric SUV is still in good driving condition for my travels in the US and because of its high mileage, it also makes for a good story to report on Electrek.

We put together a quick first look video at the car and we will follow up with more coverage in the coming weeks:

Electrek’s Take

We want to do a deep dive into how a high-mileage electric car, and in particular a high-mileage Tesla vehicle, is holding up.

This video and post are mostly a superficial look at the vehicle. We are mostly interested in knowing what you guys want to know about the vehicle and we will build content around that.

As for the main obvious question: how is the battery pack holding up?

Tesla’s 90 kWh battery is notoriously the worst pack for battery degradation and other problems. Sure enough, the battery pack was replaced on this car, but that was after 325,000 miles, which is not bad.

It was replaced on warranty since this car is on Tesla’s old 8-year unlimited mileage powertrain warranty program.

Now the new pack has over 75,000 miles on it and gets 227 miles of range when the state of charge is at 100%.

We can dive deeper into the battery pack degradation, but I want to know exactly what you guys want to know about this car. The repair and maintenance of it? There’s been a lot but unsurprisingly after 400,000 miles, the biggest cost has been the tires.

Do you want to know how the giant touchscreen is holding up? How Autopilot with the original hardware is comparing to the latest system?

Let us know your questions in the comment section below.

Also, we might try to fix it up a little. If you have suggestions for products and services, please let us know.

