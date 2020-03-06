Tesla Cybertruck: here is where most pre-orders are coming from

Tesla Cybertruck might be a polarizing vehicle, but there are plenty of people getting in line to buy it. Here is where most pre-orders are coming from by state.

In November 2019, Tesla unveiled its highly anticipated electric pickup truck: the Cybertruck.

The vehicle has been received to mixed reviews as the public is divided on the design, but it undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention and reservations.

After the unveiling, Tesla started taking pre-orders for the truck with a $100 deposit per reservation.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of unveiling the vehicle.

Tesla stopped updating its reservation tally, but other crowdsourced estimated counts put the total between 450,000 and 500,000 Cybertruck reservations.

The CybertruckTalk.com forum has been keeping such a tally with 1,400 Cybertruck reservation holders sharing information:

“Data crowdsourced by more than 1400 members of the Tesla enthusiast community, and shared with CybertruckTalk.com, reveals the top states for CyberTruck reservations. Although Tesla has not published figures regarding the distribution of CyberTruck orders by region, this is a look at where the CyberTruck is most popular! It’s not surprising to see that California is the most popular state, but some of the others on the list might surprise you!”

Here are the Top 10 States where Cybertruck Pre-Orders are coming from:

California (12.9%) Texas (6.3%) Florida (5.43%) Washington (4.13%) Arizona (3.84%) Colorado (3.26%) New York (2.68%) North Carolina (2.32%) Georgia (2.17%) Virginia (2.03%)

According to the tally, only 17% of reservation holders want the single motor Cybertruck, which is the less expensive version starting at just $40,000

The rest want the dual motor and tri-motor versions at an almost even split with a slight edge for the dual motor version, which starts at about $50,000.

Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains and start at $49,000.

Electrek’s Take

This is interesting. Obviously, California, where pickups and electric vehicles are extremely popular, is the number one market, but some of those other top markets for Cybertruck reservations are not top markets for EVs right now.

It would confirm our hope that the Cybertruck will help electric vehicles reach a broader market.

Even for people who don’t buy pickup trucks, I think Cybertruck is going to help change the perception of electric vehicles. If the badest-looking vehicle on the road is electric, that is going to help people see electric vehicles as a robust transportation option.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

