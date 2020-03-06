Podcast: GM EV day, Tesla Track package, MCU2 upgrade, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including GM’s EV day, Tesla launching its new Track package and Track Mode, the new MCU2 upgrade, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to Apple Podcasts here.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- GM EV news hub: EV platform, Bolt EV, EUV, Cadillac electric, and more
- GM reveals 10 new production EVs all at once, with range up to 400 miles
- Chevy Bolt EUV announced with Supercruise, longer wheelbase, and improved design
- 2021 Chevy Bolt revealed — significant redesign and your requests answered
- Cadillac Lyriq: GM’s first next-gen electric SUV built on new modular EV platform
- I saw all of GM’s upcoming electric vehicles: EV Hummers, huge Cadillacs, new Bolts E/UVs — AMA at 7 p.m. ET
- Tesla starts shipping Model Y truckloads out of the factory
- Tesla launches $5,500 ‘Model 3 Track Package’ with new wheels, brakes and more
- Tesla releases new software update with improved regen braking, new Track Mode, and more
- Tesla officially starts offering $2,500 infotainment upgrade
- Tesla Cybertruck is already boosting sales, keeping momentum without tax credit
- BMW unveils i4 electric car: a stunning Gran Coupe with a massive screen
- Porsche smartly copies Tesla’s ‘Destination Charging’ model, already over 1,000 stations
- I bought the cheapest Tesla Model X ever: $30,000 electric SUV
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
