I saw all of GM’s upcoming electric vehicles: EV Hummers, huge Cadillacs, new Bolts E/UVs — AMA at 7 p.m. ET

Hi folks, I’m currently flying back from Detroit after the electric car event. We did a bunch of posts about the EV news coming out of the event, but there are tons of nuances to be covered. I had a firsthand look at a dozen unreleased electric vehicles from GM, but we couldn’t take any pictures or videos. GM said they would provide images and video afterward, but nothing they provided really shows off these vehicles and technology in a way that we saw in person.

I’m doing an AMA on YouTube later tonight at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Put your questions below or on YouTube, and I will do my best to answer them.

Today, GM held what it called an “EV day” in Detroit, where it laid down its electric vehicle plans for the next five years and beyond.

At the core of the announcements, GM has unveiled its new Ultium electric battery platform that is going to enable the launch of several new electric vehicles in the coming years.

You can read more about the Ultium electric platform.

But GM also wanted to make sure that people knew this wasn’t just another press stunt about vaporware EVs. They had several prototypes of upcoming electric vehicles to be unveiled in the coming months.

We weren’t allowed to take pictures, and GM didn’t share any good press images, but I am going to discuss all those new EVs based on my own impressions of spending a few hours with all of them.

You can ask any question in the comment section below or on the YouTube live page, and I’ll do my best to answer them.

Here’s are some quick impressions to get things started:

GMC Hummer EV truck

Fun-looking vehicle with Hummer heritage and large format. Inside and out matched rugged looks.

GMC Hummer EV SUT

Pretty much the same, but more like an SUV.

This is the SUV we’ve seen images of before, and it will be the first car on GM’s BEV3 platform. The interior was gorgeous and to be honest the first Cadillac that I’ve ever seen that I’ve lusted after. We’ve seen the outside.

Cadillac Celestiq

This is an out-there kind of luxury station wagon with an extremely futuristic look. It’s quite large yet looks like it could also be incredibly fast. The model didn’t have a finished interior, so obviously more to come here.

I talked about Bolt EV in my post linked above, but it really did address all of the complaints I had in 2017. But it’s now 2020, and the BEV 2 platform is showing its age.

The long-rumored longer Bolt EV with Supercruise. How does it stack up? More info in the link above.

Buick SUVs

These were clay models but looked like they follow the Lyriq format with a downmarket interior.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.