Cadillac Lyriq: GM’s first next-gen electric SUV built on new modular EV platform

GM has released more details today about what is now called the ‘Cadillac Lyriq’, GM’s first next-gen electric SUV built on its new modular EV platform.

Today, GM was holding its ‘EV day’ featuring a ton of announcements regarding its electric vehicle plans.

At the event, the automaker previewed 10 new electric vehicles coming to market within the next 5 years.

The first one, aside from the Cruise Origin self-driving car, is going to be the Cadillac Lyriq, which GM is going to unveil in full next month, as we reported earlier today.

GM describes the vehicle as “luxury SUV” and released this new teaser image:

The automaker didn’t reveal any specs for the Cadillac Lyriq, but it did reveal some information about its new EV platform, Ultium, which is GM’s version of a skateboard EV powertrain platform.

General Motors reveals its all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Michigan. (Photo by Steve Fecht for General Motors)

GM announced a broad range of specs enabled by this new platform, including battery capacities between 50 kWh and 200 kWh.

We expect the Lyriq to have a capacity somewhere in the middle for more than 200 miles of range.

As for the power, GM has unveiled its new electric motor that can be configured as dual motors on the Ultium platform. The front-wheel motor is rated at 180 kilowatts (241 hp), and the rear produces 250 kilowatts (335 hp).

The Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV is going to launch first in China next year and it should arrive in North America in 2022.

More details are going to be announced at the unveiling of the Cadillac Lyriq on April 2nd. We will be present and report back.

