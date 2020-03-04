GM EV news hub: EV platform, Bolt EV, EUV, Cadillac electric, and more

GM is releasing a lot of electric vehicle news today and we have a lot to cover. You can keep track of all the announcements in this news hub.

After launching the Bolt EV in 2016, we thought that the automaker would follow up with several more electric vehicles, but nothing happened aside from press releases and powertrain presentations.

Now things are changing.

Today, GM has gathered hundreds of employees, dealers, investors, analysts, media and policymakers in Detroit to share “details of its strategy to grow the company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales quickly, efficiently and profitably.”

Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO, commented:

“Our team accepted the challenge to transform product development at GM and position our company for an all-electric future. What we have done is build a multi-brand, multi-segment EV strategy with economies of scale that rival our full-size truck business with much less complexity and even more flexibility.”

At the core of today’s announcements, GM has unveiled its new Ultium electric platform that is going to enable the launch of several new electric vehicles in the coming years.

The automaker has given Electrek a sneak peek at those new electric vehicles and the underlying EV technology powering them.

Here you can find all our reports on them and all the EV news that GM released today (the list will be updated as new articles come out):

A recurring theme of the event is GM repeating that all the vehicles displayed at the event were “real” – meaning these are vehicles they plan to bring to production.

