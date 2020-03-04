Quick Charge Podcast: March 4, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- GM reveals 10 new production EVs all at once, with range up to 400 miles
- Cadillac Lyriq: GM’s first next-gen electric SUV built on new modular EV platform
- Chevy Bolt EUV shown with Supercruise, longer wheelbase, and improved design
- GM EV news hub: EV platform, Bolt EV, EUV, Cadillac electric, and more
- 2021 Chevy Bolt revealed — significant redesign and your requests answered
- Cadillac to unveil first electric SUV in April
- Your Tesla could soon drop you off and go find its own parking spot
- Tesla to release more self-driving features in March — city street autopilot?
- Ford is going to make Transit electric van in the US in 2022
- EGEB: Bill Gates-led fund invests in sustainable palm-oil alternative startup
- CAKE unveils lower-priced 50 mph electric motorcycle, the Kalk INK
- TORP’s new lightweight 15kW e-bike is a powerful electric motorbike
