Cadillac to unveil first electric SUV in April

Cadillac confirmed today that it is going to unveil its first electric vehicle, an SUV, on April 2nd in Los Angeles.

Early last year, GM announced that Cadillac will become its “lead electric vehicle brand“:

“Cadillac will be GM’s lead electric vehicle brand and will introduce the first model from the company’s all new battery electric vehicle architecture, GM’s foundation for an advanced family of profitable EVs.”

The American automaker later confirmed that it is its “next-generation electric vehicle platform”, which will be called “BEV3”, and the first vehicle to be released on the new platform will be a Cadillac SUV.

At the time, they released the following images:

Now over a year later, GM announced that it is unveiling the electric vehicle on April 2nd in Los Angeles:

“Ever since the first Cadillac drove off the line, it has been an icon of American design and luxury. Inspired by past innovations and with a powerful vision towards the future, Cadillac looks to set a new standard for American luxury.”

We will report back when we have more details.

Electrek’s Take

Are you excited about this? I like the idea of GM focusing on a specific brand for electric vehicles. There’s no hiding it. GM lost some credibility with electric vehicles over the years with some bad moves, like killing the EV1 and lobbying for fewer emission regulations.

If they were to rebrand one of their brands to be electric-only, not that I’m saying it’s exactly what they are doing with Cadillac, would help them in my opinion.

We are getting a preview of the car today, along with an update on GM’s EV plans, so we should be able to tell you more soon. However, I don’t think we are going to be able to share much about the actual vehicle.

Stay tuned for more information.

