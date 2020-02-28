Which is cuter, the Microlino electric bubble car or its electric scooter companion?

The bubble car is back, thanks to the upcoming all-electric Microlino. And now we’re getting word that the adorable little EV is getting a fun little electric scooter sidekick as well.

We first reported on the Microlino electric microcar back in 2018. The Microlino was nearing 10,000 pre-orders for their flashy, eye-catching miniature electric car.

Unlike many small car-like EVs, the Microlino offered “real” car features like four wheels, seat belts and an entry door, though there’s only one door, and it happens to do double-duty as the front of the vehicle as well.

The Microlino is powered by an 11kW (14.75 hp) motor with 100Nm (73.5 lb-ft) of torque that can propel the little EV up to 90 km/h (56 mph). It features two different battery options (8 or 14.4 kWh) that can provide either 125 or 200 km (77 or 124 mi) of range.

The car is priced at around US$13,600.

The Microlino is now set for production as the Microlino 2.0, despite the original Microlino never being released to the public due to a legal battle with Artega, who will produce its own version of the Microlino known as the Karo. Artega had previously purchased the company that supplied most of the Microlino, allowing them to produce a near-copy of the vehicle and leading to the legal battle.

But along with the announcement of the Microlino 2.0, Micro-Mobility Systems also dropped news of a new three-wheeled electric scooter known as the Microletta.

The cute little Microletta electric scooter features two tilting wheels in the front for a more stable ride. That design also means that riders in Europe won’t need a motorcycle license to operate the Microletta, and can instead ride it with just a standard motorcycle license.

The scooter can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h (50 mph) and comes with two batteries offering a total range of 100 km (62 miles), though not at the scooter’s top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph).

The Microletta electric scooter continues the trend toward bubbly, fun-looking electric scooters embraced early on by companies like Gogoro.

With a price of around $5,400, the Microletta electric scooter will be a cheaper alternative to the Microlino 2.0 electric bubble car and even undercuts the price of other European electric scooters like the German Kumpan line of scooters and the Italian Vespa Elettrica.

Interested riders can already place what the company is referring to as a “non-binding reservation” online. No money changes hands, but rather holds your spot in line to eventually place a deposit on the scooter.

There aren’t yet any production details available for the Microletta as the company is prioritizing production of the Microlino first.

But we’ll be sure to update with any new info regarding production news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.