Tesla has signed a deal with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to massively expand its Tesla Supercharger presence at Turnpike Service Areas, as well as build utility infrastructure for non-Tesla charging stations.

In September 2014, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) approved an agreement with Tesla to install Superchargers at the Molly Pitcher and Joyce Kilmer service areas (roadside service centers). On the Tesla Supercharger Map, these were labeled the “Cranbury Supercharger” for Molly Pitcher, and the “East Brunswick Supercharger” for Joyce Kilmer. (The latter should not be confused with the “East Brunswick — State Route 18” Supercharger.)

The two locations only had four stalls each, instead of the usual eight or 12. Based on the locations’ perfect 10.0 ratings on Plugshare, this hasn’t been a huge issue, but it’s likely caused some amount of range anxiety over the years to new EV drivers passing through the state, given the incredible volume of traffic on the NJ Turnpike. “More than a quarter of a billion vehicles travel on the Turnpike every year,” according to NJTA Executive Director John Keller.

Any range anxiety is now ancient history, as yesterday the Turnpike Authority approved a new agreement with Tesla that will see it go from eight stalls to 64, all V3 Superchargers.

Electrek reported earlier this year that New Jersey passed legislation that in addition to providing for a generous (up-to) $5,000 credit on purchases of new EVs, also commits the state to at least 600 additional DCFC ports that provided a minimum of 150kW.

Big boost for New Jersey Superchargers

Here are the eight locations, representing 64 Supercharging stalls on the Turnpike, all V3:

Northbound Turnpike:

John Fenwick

James Fenimore Cooper

Joyce Kilmer (aka East Brunswick Supercharger in Tesla map) expanded from four to eight, the old four will be swapped out for V3

Woodrow Wilson

Southbound Turnpike:

Molly Pitcher (aka Cranbury Supercharger in Tesla map) expanded from four to eight, the old four will be swapped out for V3.

Clara Barton

Walt Whitman

Richard Stockton

Tesla will pay for utility infrastructure

Under the agreement, Tesla will also build the utility infrastructure necessary for third-party EV charging companies to install at least two dozen additional non-Tesla charging stations on the Turnpike.

New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who serves as chair of the Turnpike board, says:

This is an agreement with Tesla, but Tesla owners are not the only drivers who will enjoy greater access to charging facilities on the Turnpike as a result of it. Tesla will install infrastructure that will offer opportunities for other providers to install non-Tesla chargers, so all electric vehicle owners who use the Turnpike will benefit.

This deal is similar to the recent news from Pasadena, California, where Tesla paid to install the electrical infrastructure for 20 fast-charging stations operated by the city’s publicly owned utility, which operated adjacent to 24 Tesla Urban Superchargers.

EVgo offers DC fast-charging stations at Molly Pitcher, Joyce Kilmer, and Vince Lombardi Turnpike Service Areas, in partnership with PSE&G, an investor-owned utility.

Charging cost on the Turnpike

Because Tesla is not permitted to offer per-kWh pricing in New Jersey (one of the holdout states), it bills $0.13 per minute for speeds up to 60kW, and $0.26 for speeds above 60kW, which can go as high as 250kW on a Tesla Model 3 Long-Range.

EVgo offers CCS and Chademo ports, and bills $0.35 per minute, or $0.31 per minute with an $8/month membership, for speeds that go as high as 50kW.

Electrek’s Take

This one deal with Tesla means 80 new charging ports, or 13% of New Jersey’s goal of 600 additional DCFC ports by the end of 2021. Nice.

These additional service area locations will help Tesla maximize its share of the expected surge in EV sales following New Jersey’s $5,000 tax credit.

I’ve personally never had issues Supercharging in New Jersey. There’s always been ample capacity on the half dozen or so trips I’ve made through the state with my Tesla. The Delaware House Service Center just south of the Turnpike (partially pictured in the header image to this article) seems to be the most popular and crowded in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The main thing I’m hoping for now is an East-Coast version of the Kettleman City Supercharger between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Private lounges is all that’s missing from feeling like I’m getting the full Tesla ownership experience.

