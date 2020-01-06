Tesla Model 3 to be $5k cheaper in New Jersey with new incentive; Turnpike getting electrified

Legislation in New Jersey passed critical committee votes today, making it likely to become law this week. It will make New Jersey one of the most generous states for EVs, as well as improve EV infrastructure for the millions of Americans who drive through the state.

Assembly Bill 4819 and companion Senate Bill 2252 were passed in their respective committees, and they’re going to make some serious changes. The legislation has not been signed in to law yet, but it is now expected to be done by the end of the week before the end of the legislative session.

New infrastructure for EV drivers

By December 31, 2021, New Jersey is getting:

At least 600 additional (not existing prior to 2019) DC Fast Charging ports at 300 locations available for public use in the state;

At least 100 of those 300 locations shall be on travel corridors, providing a minimum of 150kW, and no more than 25 miles apart;

At least 1,000 new public 240V alternating current (240Vac) charging stations;

By December 31, 2025, New Jersey wants at least 330,000 registered PHEV/BEVs in the state, and so by that same date New Jersey will require:

25% of all multi-family residential properties will have to provide charging opportunities in a proportion equal to EV registrations in the state;

25% of all overnight lodging establishments shall offer 240V charging to guests;

25% of all places of employment shall provide at least two dedicated parking spaces for Evs with either 120V or 240V charging;

40% of state-owned, non-emergency light duty vehicles will be PHEV/BEV;

100% of NJ Transit bus purchases must be BEV/PHEV by 2025

A graduated phase-in requirement that new buses purchased by the New Jersey Transit Corporation be either BEV or PHEV:

10% in 2020

20% in 2021

40% in 2022

60% in 2023

80% in 2024

100% of new buses purchased in 2025 must be BEV or PHEV.

Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson has an op-ed in today’s NJ Star-Ledger focusing on the need for bus electrification and calling for the law’s passage. Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey, tells NJ Spotlight that NJ Transit “has been resisting” electric buses.

Generous tax credits for BEVs; not so much for PHEVs

The legislation creates a state rebate, giving consumers a credit of $25 per mile of electric range for their car, up to a max of $5,000. This means that any vehicle that can get an electric range of 200 miles or more can benefit from the full $5,000 rebate, provided it has a sticker price of $55,000 or less. New Jersey already waives its 7% sales tax on electric vehicle purchases.

Electrek’s Take

All of us on the east coast of the United States will benefit from this legislation. I find the New Jersey Turnpike is very well served by Tesla’s Supercharger network. Personally I’m most excited about the mandate for more EV charging at New Jersey hotels.

It’s disappointing that the local utility is, as is the case too often, left out. NorthJersey.com reports that this plan is being funded by $30 million annually from an existing clean energy charge on utility bills. So once again, public money will subsidize infrastructure owned by private parties, with the public having no recourse if those private operators fail to provide a viable, affordable service.

To end on a positive note, the bus procurement schedule is fantastic and should help encourage bus manufacturers to make more investments in electrification. We understand the political rationale for the $55,000 rebate limit; it’ll certainly further lead to the Model 3’s domination over every other EV in the USA.

