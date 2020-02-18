Quick Charge Podcast: February 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla is looking to use cheaper cobalt-free Chinese lithium iron phosphate batteries, report says
- Tesla Model 3 leads industry in value retention, barely loses any value after a year
- Motivated by Tesla’s rise, BMW stokes up dealer excitement about its upcoming EVs
- NYC will get curbside EV charging, but ConEd’s pricing will make people sad
- Largest public fast charging station in USA opens with help from Tesla
- Plug In America will fix the No. 1 EV adoption hurdle: car dealers
- Porsche Taycan caught on fire — burning down a garage in Florida
- US presidential candidates’ environmental report cards: the results
- EGEB: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announces $10B Bezos Earth Fund
- Spanish electric motorcycle maker Pursang is actually beginning production
