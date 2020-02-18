Spanish electric motorcycle maker Pursang is actually beginning production

For the last year and a half, we’ve been eyeing Pursang’s upcoming electric motorcycles. But the wait is finally nearing its end as the Barcelona-based electric motorcycle manufacturer preps for its first production batch of electric motorcycles.

Originally produced from 1967 to 1984, the new Pursang electric motorcycle is an attempt to restart the brand with a more modern twist.

We first learned about the rebirth of Pursang after stumbling upon the company at the 2018 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show.

We were then teased by getting to check out an even-further-along prototype at the 2019 Barcelona Auto Show.

And now we’re getting our best look yet ahead of the first production run of Pursang’s two models of electric motorcycles.

As Pursang’s founder, Jim Palau-Ribes, explained to Electric Motorcycles News:

From the beginning of the project we have been committed to maintaining the essence of the golden age of Spanish motorcycles and similar dynamic qualities, improved by current technology. We have delved into the aesthetics and the essence of the motorcycles of that time and interpreted this authenticity of the classics in a 21st-century motorbike.

Pursang E-Track electric motorcycle

Pursang is currently offering two different models, the Pursang E-Track and the Pursang E-Street.

The E-Track packs in an 11 kW (14.75 hp) continuous-rated mid-drive electric motor with primary belt drive and a final chain drive. The motorcycle has a range of 160 km (100 miles) from three non-removable 2.4 kWh batteries (7.2 kWh total) and a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph).

Pursang expects to have the first 60 units of the Spanish-made electric motorcycle on the market by May 2020, retailing for €13,700 ($14,800). The first 60 units will receive unique features including carbon fiber body panels, making them akin to Founder’s Edition bikes.

Pursang E-Street electric motorcycle

The slightly less powerful E-Street will offer a smaller 8 kW motor, is powered by two removable 2.4 kWh batteries (4.8 kWh total), and receives a range rating of 100 km (62 miles). Its top speed is rated at 100 km/h (62 mph) and the bike will retail for €8,700 (approximately US$9,400).

The tail and subframe of the Pursang E-Street is actually hinged at the top and lifts up using a gas cylinder. Once lifted, the removable batteries can be slid out from the rear of the motorcycle, where they can then be charged off the bike.

Both the Pursang E-Track and E-Street feature tubular chromoly frames, inverted front forks, rear monoshock suspension, JJuan floating caliper hydraulic disc brakes, Morad wheels, and Pirelli Scorpion tires.

We’ll keep you updated on any future news from Pursang and will do our best to score a test ride soon. Until then, let us know what you think of the rebirth of the Pursang motorcycle in the comments below!

