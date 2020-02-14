Podcast: Tesla goes back to market, Tesla making battery cells, The Boring Company, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a discussion about Tesla going back to the market in order to raise capital, Tesla making its own battery cells, The Boring Company, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to Apple Podcasts here.
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons, and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla announces $2 billion capital raise right after Elon Musk said ‘it doesn’t make sense’
- Tesla is building a pilot battery cell manufacturing line in Fremont – getting into the cell business
- Elon Musk announces ‘Tesla April company talk’ to be held at Giga New York, will offer tours
- Tesla to soon announce solar roof tile expansion in Europe and China
- Tesla starts deforestation process at Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla is starting to add third-party charging stations to its in-car navigation
- Tesla is going to make discontinued Model 3 Long Range RWD in China, already produced over 2,000 cars this year
- Tesla now disables Supercharging in salvaged vehicles
- Tesla gives deadline to force software updates on owners who have been resisting them
- Tesla issues voluntary recall for 15,000 Model X electric SUVs
- Tesla vehicles confirmed to be used in Elon Musk’s Boring Company Las Vegas Loop, watch breakthrough in real time
- Porsche delivers first Taycan 4S — the less expensive version of its first electric car
- Jaguar pauses I-Pace production due to battery shortages
- Hyundai will use Canoo’s EV skateboard for small electric cars
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.