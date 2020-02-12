Tesla issues voluntary recall for 15,000 Model X electric SUVs

Tesla is issuing a voluntary recall for about 15,000 Model X electric SUVs in order to replace a power steering component that could be an issue.

In 2018, Tesla issued a similar voluntary recall on all 123,000 pre-April 2016 Model S vehicles.

Now the automaker is addressing the same issue “proactively” on Model X vehicles produced “before mid-October 2016.”

The automaker wrote in an email to Model X owners affected by the issue:

Tesla has decided to proactively retrofit a power steering component in some Model X vehicles. This voluntary recall applies to most Model X vehicles built before mid-October 2016.

Tesla describes the problem:

We are not aware of any injuries or collisions relating to the power steering component. However, we have observed excessive corrosion on the bolts that attach this component to the steering gear in affected Model X vehicles. This corrosion has been observed primarily in very cold climates that use calcium or magnesium road salts rather than sodium chloride (table salt). If the bolts fracture from corrosion, the driver may lose power steering assist. This would not prevent the driver from steering the vehicle, but it would require more force to turn the steering wheel, especially during low-speed parking maneuvers when power steering assist is at its highest use. Power steering assist decreases with increasing speed, so the driver may not notice a need for more steering force at highway speeds.

The number of vehicles affected in the US and Canada adds up to about 15,000 Model X electric SUVs.

In the email, Tesla describes how it plans to address the issue:

Tesla will replace the bolts and apply a corrosion-preventative sealer in all affected Model X vehicles to account for the possibility that any vehicle may later be used in a cold, highly corrosive environment. The service will be free of charge. If any bolts are found broken on your vehicle or break during removal and cannot be removed, we will also replace your steering gear, again free of charge. Tesla will contact you to schedule a service appointment when parts become available in your region.

Tesla has done a few other small voluntary recalls in the past, like Tesla issuing a voluntary recall for 53,000 cars due to a faulty gear in the parking brakes from a third-party supplier or some Mobile Connector Adapters after two minor incidents, and more recently on some Model X vehicles due to a problem with second-row seats.

Electrek’s Take

It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but what I find most surprising is that it seems like the exact same problem that the Model S had and that Tesla addressed almost two years ago.

I don’t understand what took so long for them to get to the Model X, though it was a much bigger recall for Model S, with almost 10 times as many vehicles affected.

