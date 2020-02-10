Tesla to soon announce solar roof tile expansion in Europe and China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed an expansion of the company’s solar roof tiles, also known as Solarglass, in Europe and China and the timing will be announced soon.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing the price dropped by 40%.

CEO Elon Musk wants a fast ramp-up of production and installations for the new version of the solar roof, but Tesla needs to hire a lot of new installers.

We learned that Tesla has received strong interest for the solar roof nationally after the price decrease, but it will only be available in markets where Tesla has installation crews.

In December, we reported on where Tesla first planned to expand solar roof installations based on its efforts to hire a lot of roofers in some regions.

Last month, we revealed a few more markets in the US where Tesla is planning to soon start installations of its new solar product.

Now Musk confirmed for the first time that Tesla has a plan to expand the solar tiles to Europe and China:

Europe & China timing will be announced soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

The CEO didn’t reveal the actual timing, but he promised an announcement soon.

As we reported last week, Tesla is currently ramping up Solarglass roof installations in the US, but it doesn’t seem to be anywhere close to its goal of 1,000 roofs per week.

Electrek’s Take

Let’s wait and see what the timing will be, but I wouldn’t expect anything this year.

We are getting reports from new Soalrglass buyers still being quoted 2 weeks for the entire installation process. Tesla will need to achieve shorter installation times before expanding the product to other markets.

There have been some reports of Tesla completing the installation in a week for some projects, which is encouraging, but they are going to have to achieve that repeatedly in order to ramp.

Based on our estimations, Tesla has completed no more than 200 solar roof V3 installations to date.

I think it’s going to be a while for them to achieve 1,000 per week.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

