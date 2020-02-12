Tesla is going to make discontinued Model 3 Long Range RWD in China, already produced over 2,000 cars this year

- Feb. 12th 2020 3:47 pm ET

0

Tesla is going to make the Model 3 Long Range RWD, a version of the Model 3 that was discontinued in the US, at Gigafactory Shanghai in China, where we’ve now learned Tesla has already produced over 2,000 cars this year.

When first launching the Model 3, Tesla offered the vehicle with its Long Range battery pack and rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration.

The model was later discontinued as Tesla started to only offer the Long Range battery with a dual motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Now Tesla is apparently bringing back the Model 3 Long Range RWD in production at its Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

Jason Man spotted the new filing with the China Ministry of Industry:

There’s no word on availability or pricing yet as the version of the vehicle is not available on Tesla’s website.

When announcing the production of the Model 3 in China, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker would only produce the lower-end versions of the car in the country and the higher-end would still be produced in Fremont, California.

As of now, the only Model 3 made-in-China vehicle offered is the Standard Range Plus RWD.

Last month alone, Tesla reportedly produced 2,625 Model 3 vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai in China:

That’s just a few weeks after starting production at the factory.

During Tesla’s Q4 2019 earnings released last month, the automaker confirmed that it already achieved a production rate of 1,500 vehicles per week.

However, the company had to temporarily shut down the factory due to the coronavirus – though they opened the facility again earlier this week.

Electrek’s Take

I liked the Model 3 Long Range RWD. I think it’s a configuration that makes sense.

I’d like for Tesla to bring it back everywhere, but I am glad that at least the Chinese market will have access to it.

We have been hearing rumors of Tesla potentially making versions only for China, like a Model 3 with a longer wheelbase. While they are not going that far just yet, it’s interesting to see them bringing back a previously discontinued version of the car.

As for the production numbers, it’s quite impressive considering that there was only an empty field at the Gigafactory Shanghai site just about a year ago.

Now I can see Tesla producing around 9,000 Model 3 vehicles at the factory this quarter and ramping up to 15,000 units next quarter.

That would be an impressive production ramp and help Tesla truly become a multi-factory automaker.

