Quick Charge Podcast: February 3, 2020

- Tesla (TSLA) jumps to new high over $700 – up 75% this year
- Chinese battery giant CATL confirms supply agreement with Tesla
- Tesla released a ‘dyno mode’ and you should NOT use it (seriously, really)
- Tesla is holding a ‘super fun AI party/hackathon’ at Elon Musk’s house
- Tesla now covers degradation in Model S/X warranty — but leaves software loophole
- Toyota-Panasonic to launch big venture for making EV batteries, starting April
- New electric car ads at the Super Bowl
- EGEB: UK to put 10 million EVs on the road within 10 years
- Cagiva to be reborn as electric motorcycle brand with small, affordable bikes
- Ride1Up 500 Series e-bike review: Could this be the best bang for your buck?
