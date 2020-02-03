Tesla is holding a ‘super fun AI party/hackathon’ at Elon Musk’s house

- Feb. 3rd 2020 5:20 am ET

0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker is going to hold a “super fun AI party/hackathon” at his house as the automaker is trying to increase its hiring effort.

As we reported last week, Tesla has increased its hiring effort for its AI and Autopilot and it created a new landing page for Autopilot team recruitment.

It includes some interesting comments and images about the program, including a new video of what Autopilot can see, a Cybertruck simulation, and more.

The team reports directly to Musk and now he is getting personally involved in the recruitment process in a novel way.

Tesla has been known to have a presence at some AI conferences and throw parties to recruit people in the industry.

Now Musk says that Tesla will throw a party for AI people at his own home and it will also include a hackathon:

The automaker has often worked with white hat hackers to reinforce its security systems and recruit.

Last year, Tesla went to Vancouver for Pwn2Own, which is a hacking competition run by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative (ZDI).

It offered a Model 3 to whoever manages to find and exploit certain vulnerabilities in the vehicle’s system.

A hacking duo targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3 and used “a JIT bug in the renderer” to manage to take control of the system.

They left with a brand new Model 3.

Tesla is going back to Pwn2Own this year and they are challenging hackers to crack its car, and putting ~$1 million on the line.

Musk didn’t elaborate on what this new hackathon will be about, but it’s clearly a new recruiting effort.

The CEO added in additional comments on Twitter:

“We are (obviously) also looking for world-class chip designers to join our team, based in both Palo Alto & Austin.”

And he also talked about coders:

“Our NN is initially in Python for rapid iteration, then converted to C++/C/raw metal driver code for speed (important!). Also, tons of C++/C engineers needed for vehicle control & entire rest of car. Educational background is irrelevant, but all must pass hardcore coding test.”

In previous comments, Musk said that he doesn’t care about degrees and when hiring new people, he instead focuses on achievements and projects they worked on.

He reiterated this in new comments following his hackathon announcement:

“A PhD is definitely not required. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (latter point is what’s truly hard). Don’t care if you even graduated high school.”

Tesla’s party and hackathon are supposed to happen in “about 4 weeks”, according to Musk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X