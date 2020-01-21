Volkswagen has monumental plans for EVs across the globe. But Americans have yet to get an in-person glimpse of the production version of the ID Crozz, the company’s first major EV for the US.

That will change in April when the ID Crozz (aka ID4) is unveiled at the 2020 New York Auto Show, just months before the model goes on sale.

The first version of the Crozz concept was presented in Shanghai in April 2017, followed by a presentation at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2017.

The ID3 hatchback will soon go on sale in Europe, but it’s not coming to the US. So the VW ID Crozz, an electric crossover SUV, will be the focus on Volkswagen’s ambitious EV plans in the United States.

In November, Scott Keogh, CEO of VW of America, said that the ID Crozz will sell in the low- to mid-$30,000 range after a $7,500 federal tax credit. That suggests a pre-incentive sticker price of around $40,000 for the brand’s first high-volume, ground-up EV sold in the US.

The ID Crozz goes on sale in late 2020. Volkswagen is expected to sell about 50,000 to 75,000 units per year in the first two years.

The MEB-based ID Crozz features two electric motors — one mounted within the front axle, and one at the rear — powered by an 83-kWh battery. The combined output will be 302 horsepower with 332 pound-feet of torque. VW said that range for the ID Crozz would be “up to 300 miles,” suggesting an option for a larger battery pack.

Autocar reports that there will be two versions of the ID Crozz. There will be a standard model with a conventional roofline and tailgate design, and a coupe-like SUV, likely to be dubbed the ID5, that is similar to the concept version. Only the ID4 will go on sale in 2020 or be shown in New York.

“As early as 2020, we aim to [annually] sell 100,000 all-electric Volkswagens,” said VW Group chairman Herbert Diess at the Crozz concept’s 2017 unveiling. “But this is just the beginning. By 2025, annual sales could increase tenfold to 1 million vehicles.”

Diess also said that he wants Volkswagen to accelerate its work on the goal of reaching 22 million cumulative EV sales by 2028.

