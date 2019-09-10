VW teases ID.4 electric crossover for US market coming next year

At the Frankfurt Motor Show today, Volkswagen teased its next ID vehicle, presumably called ID.4, and it’s a crossover expected on the US market next year.

In 2017, VW unveiled the ID CROZZ, an electric crossover, which the German automaker said would be the first electric vehicle built on the MEB platform that they would bring to the US.

Volkswagen originally described the vehicle when it was unveiled in Frankfurt:

The I.D. CROZZ is a sporty, zero-emission, all-round vehicle that is designed to be interactive, and whose electric 4MOTION all-wheel drive system is as impressive on unpaved trails as it is in adverse weather conditions. One electric motor works at the front axle and one at the rear, and torque distribution is controlled via an ‘electric propshaft.’ The driving range of the SUV that outputs 225 kW (system power) and boasts a top speed of 180 km/h is up to 500 kilometers (NEDC) on one battery charge. The high-performance battery can be charged to 80% of its energy capacity in 30 minutes using a fast-charging system.

In the US, VW said that the range would be “up to 300 miles,” and it confirmed that the vehicle is equipped with a 83 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

They also confirmed that they are aiming for a 150 kW DC charging capacity, which they claim would give the vehicle 80% of a full charge in 30 minutes.

Now VW is teasing the production version of the vehicle, albeit camouflaged, at its booth at the Frankfurt Motor Show:

Curious for the future of Volkswagen's electric family? Get a glimpse of the next ID.! #IAA19 [Concept Car] pic.twitter.com/oUgaD70dRV — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) September 10, 2019

Volkswagen, which said that the vehicle will be the next official ID electric car, made the electric car especially hard to photograph.

Here are some images of the original ID CROZZ concept:

Considering the ID.3 is only for the European market, the new electric crossover is going to be VW’s first new MEB electric vehicle that will be available globally.

The vehicle will also be globally produced.

Last year, Volkswagen announced that it will make both the production version of the ID CROZZ and the ID BUZZ in the US.

Earlier this year, the German automaker started an $800 million investment in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory to prepare for the production of the two electric vehicles.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.