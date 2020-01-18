Quick Charge Podcast: January 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla responds to Gigafactory 4 protests, opening community office
- Tesla Model Y prototype sightings increase
- Tesla releases new design drawing, announces Chinese design center
- Tesla Autopilot crash rate increases, but still lower than without Autopilot
- Tesla sales employees launch petition to increase their salary
- Tesla under scrutiny over 127 claims of ‘sudden unintended acceleration’
- Tesla Model 3 is disrupting the luxury sedan market
- IONITY increases electric vehicle charging prices 500%
- China to mandate battery standards for faster country-wide swapping
- Daimler announces upcoming electric garbage truck
- BMW to close its Munich plant this summer to get ready for all-electric i4 sedan
- BMW CEO will cut fuel cells to accelerate battery EVs
- Electrek Green Energy Brief: Natural gas growth to slow in 2020, Investment giant BlackRock pulls out of financing thermal coal, Indonesia is to get its first floating solar plant
- Near production look at Harley Davidson’s next electric motorcycle
- US customs rules electric bicycles are motorcycles, granting tariff exclusion
