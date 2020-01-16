Tesla Model Y prototype sightings increase, spotted next to Model X gives size comparison

- Jan. 16th 2020 5:22 am ET

Several more Tesla Model Y prototypes have been spotted recently, including two next to Model X giving a size comparison, as the automaker is ramping up its test program ahead of the start of production.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing.

Earlier this week, a Model Y prototype was spotted driving in the snow in Northern California.

Now Electrek reader Leslie Inanchy spotted two Tesla Model Y prototypes being unloaded at Tesla’s HQ in Palo Alto and shared a few pictures:

As you can see, the Model Y prototypes unloaded next to a Model X – giving an interesting size comparison between Tesla’s two electric SUVs.

The new Model Y is often being confused with the Model X on the road and while it appears almost as imposing as the Model X, the Model Y is more slender.

However, like the Model X, it can be configured with a 7-seat interior.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

We reported earlier this week that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification and registered a VIN number with the NHTSA – hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

Several more Model Y release candidates have been sighted lately – mainly on the west coast. There are some reports of sightings in northern states to winter test the car before the production launch.

