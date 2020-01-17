Daimler announces upcoming electric garbage truck

Daimler has announced an upcoming new truck called eEconic, a garbage truck based on the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros.

The German automotive company announced the vehicle today:

“The eEconic will at first be offered in the configuration 6×2/N NLA and is mainly in demand as a waste-collection vehicle. Battery-electric trucks are very well suited for urban use in waste management due to the comparatively short and plannable daily routes of up to 100 kilometers with a high proportion of stop-and-go in inner-city traffic. With an anticipatory driving style, electrical energy can be recovered during braking to charge the battery, which further improves range and efficiency.”

Daimler unveiled the eActros electric truck back in 2017.

It is powered by two electric motors with a total power output of 250 kW and powered by two battery packs with a 240 kWh capacity.

Gesa Reimelt, Head of E-Mobility Group Daimler Trucks & Buses, commented:

“We at Daimler Trucks & Buses want to offer all our new vehicles with CO 2 -neutral driving operation in our main sales regions by 2039. With our global platform strategy, we are applying uniform technologies and vehicle architectures also for electric vehicles worldwide, and can accelerate development enormously through synergies. The eEconic is based on our eActros, which is already in intensive practical use and will go into series production in 2021.”

Dr. Ralf Forcher, Head of Marketing, Sales and Service, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, added:

“The eEconic is a major milestone for the sustainable organization of municipal logistics. Thanks to its application profile, the vehicle is ideally suited for electrification due to its application profile, for example in waste collection with stop-and-go traffic and plannable daily tours. It combines two important features, especially for use in urban areas: It is locally emission-free and very quiet.”

Daimler says that “practical use” of the eEconic is going to start in 2021. In the past, that meant test vehicles in customer fleets.

The company says that “the start of series production is planned for 2022.”

Electrek’s Take

Electric waste management trucks make a lot of sense. Of course, it reduces tailpipe emission, but it also significantly reduces noise pollution. Additionally, they do a lot of braking and therefore, a regenerative braking system can be put to good use.

Daimler is not alone to move into the space.

A few companies saw the advantages and they are bringing to market all-electric garbage trucks, like BYD, who unveiled a 3.9-ton battery-powered truck capable of traveling 100 miles on electric range.

Mack and Volvo have also unveiled electric garbage trucks.

