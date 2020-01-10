Top 5 fastest electric scooters for 2020

Electric scooters are a fun way to get around town, offering the thrill of a standing riding position like a skateboard but with the stability that comes with holding on to handlebars. But while lower speed scooters like a Bird or Lime are convenient for short commutes, faster electric scooters offer more utility and fun. Here are the top 5 fastest electric scooters we’ve tested that are available in 2020.

Before I jump into this, a quick note about safety: It’s important.

Like, seriously.

Fast electric scooters are a lot of fun, but they can also be dangerous. I’m not going to be your mom and tell you not to ride one – partly because I ride them myself so I know how much fun they are. But I also ride as safely and responsibly as possible. I always wear a helmet, and when I’m riding faster than 30 mph (51 km/h) or so I usually wear my motorcycle helmet. Heck, I often wear my motorcycle jacket and gloves too. (Did I mention that I love electric motorcycles?!)

So if you’re going to hop on one of these fast electric scooters, I recommend that you gear up accordingly and always obey your local traffic laws. Be on the lookout for cars because they won’t be on the lookout for you.

Ok, safety lecture over. Let’s get into this. Here at the top 5 fastest electric scooters we’ve tested so far. You can see them all in the video below, or read on if you’re more of a word person.

1. Dualtron Thunder electric scooter (50 mph; 80 km/h)

I had an absolute blast testing out the Dualtron Thunder from USAMiniMotors.

This scooter is so large it feels like I’m riding a personal electric tank. The deck on this thing deserves its own zip code.

The large size means extra stability and the ability to get comfortable with just about any foot position you choose.

Between the cartridge suspension on both wheels, the dual 2.7 kW motors for a total of 5.4 kW of power, and the gigantic 2.1 kWh battery, the Dualtron Thunder is simply a beast of an electric scooter. It’s also probably the highest build quality I’ve ever seen in an electric scooter, which is what you want in a scooter that has this level of speed and power.

Check out my full Dualtron Thunder electric scooter review here, and see the review video below.

2. Fluidfreeride Mantis electric scooter (42 mph; 67 km/h)

Despite being marketed as a 40 mph (64 km/h) electric scooter, I got this bad boy up to 42 mph (67 km/h) on flat ground. It’s always nice when a scooter under-promises and over-delivers.

The suspension on the Fluidfreeride Mantis electric scooter is some of the best I’ve seen, and it made for an excellent ride both on- and off-road.

The dual 1,000 W motors provide a combined power of 2 kW continuous, but my guess is we’re looking at more like 3.5 kW of peak power during acceleration and hill climbs.

The scooter is available in two different models, one with a 1 kWh battery and the other with a 1.5 kWh battery, which means you can save some cash if you don’t need to travel quite as far.

Check out my full review of the Fluidfreeride Mantis electric scooter here, and see the review video below.

3. Currus NF electric scooter (43 mph; 70 km/h)

The Currus NF from FreeMotionShop was another of these insanely powerful electric scooters that are a force to be reckoned with.

It features dual 1.8 kW motors for a combined 3.6 kW of power – more than enough for powerful starts and hill climbing.

The 1.6 kWh battery is enough for 62-75 miles (100-120 km) of range at lower speeds, though you should expect that range to drop a bit if you’re flying around at the max speed of 43 mph (70 km/h).

The big differentiator between the Currus NF and other high speed/high power electric scooters is the build style. There’s no tubular stem or swing arm suspension on the front of this scooter. Instead, the scooter looks like a transformer with its truss stem and innovative front suspension.

See my full Currus NF electric scooter review here, and check out my review video below.

4. Turbowheel Lightning electric scooter (40 mph; 64 km/h)

The Turbowheel Lightning from eWheels is a classic in the fast electric scooter market and was responsible for introducing many new riders to the concept of high-powered electric scooters.

It features dual 1.8 kW peak motors for 3.6 kW of power and offers a 1 kWh battery for decent range without jacking up the price. Its load capacity of 330 lb (150 kg) means that this is a great scooter for heavier riders.

When it comes to suspension, the Turbowheel Lightning might rival the Mantis in terms of travel and feel, making the Turbowheel Lightning another great urban assault scooter that can double for some off-road duty.

Check out my full Turbowheel Lightning electric scooter review here, and see my review video below.

5. Emove Cruiser electric scooter (25 mph; 40 km/h)

While not as fast as some of the other electric scooters on this list, the Emove Cruiser is still a great commuter e-scooter that gets you where you’re going quickly.

The Emove Cruiser features a single 1.6 kW peak rear hub motor that still provides plenty of acceleration, even if it doesn’t offer AWD like the other scooters on this list.

And with full suspension, the Emove Cruiser won’t bat an eye when you take a shortcut across the grass at your local park (as I definitely did!).

The advantage of having a bit less power than other high-speed scooters is that the scooter weighs in at just 52 lb (23 kg). That’s not light, but it’s a lot less than some of these other 60-100 lb behemoths above!

The Emove Cruiser was recently updated with new features like hybrid hydraulic brakes, making a good scooter even better.

Check out my full review of the Emove cruiser electric scooter here, and see my review video below.

So that does it – these are the top five fastest electric scooters that we’ve tested so far, each of which is available in 2020. But there will surely be more that we’ll add to this list throughout the year, so stick around at Electrek to see the latest on high power electric scooters.

And as I mentioned at the start, please remember that these scooters aren’t toys – they’re true motor vehicles. Wear the right gear and ride safely.

