EMOVE Cruiser 1,600W and 25 MPH electric scooter gets new upgrades

Electric scooters come in all sizes. While the smaller 250 W electric scooters from scooter sharing companies like Bird or Lime might suffice for a quick trip here and there, every day scooter commuters often prefer more powerful and robust machines. And now Voro Motors is answering that call with a number of impressive updates to a scooter we already previously reviewed quite highly: the EMOVE Cruiser electric scooter.

When I first reviewed the EMOVE Cruiser last year, I found it to be a beast of an electric scooter.

The 25 mph (45 km/h) ride offered full suspension and a range of around 50 miles (80 km) when I tested it.

But now Voro Motors has gone back and added a number of upgrades to the scooter to make it even more of a commuter powerhouse.

New upgrades to the EMOVE Cruiser electric scooter

The scooter retains the same physical form factor and 1,600 W peak rear motor, but comes with a number of other upgrades to improve performance.

Following a trend in the industry towards higher quality batteries, the EMOVE Cruiser has received a new LG-based battery pack. That replaces the previous GEB battery cells.

The battery pack’s capacity has also been upgraded, with the previous 1.35 kWh battery pack being replaced with a 1.56 kWh pack. That increases the range from 50 miles (80 km) up to 62 miles (100 km). While most people don’t need to travel such long distances in a single journey, the large battery pack means that riders can often get away with charging just once a week or less.

The EMOVE Cruiser’s tires have now been upgraded to automotive-grade tubeless tires. These are still pneumatic tires, meaning you get all of the comfort benefits of air-filled tires. But the tires’ beads seat on the rim and the tires don’t use inner tubes like those found on most scooters and bikes. The thicker rubber helps prevents flat tires and reduce maintenance concerns. Plus, those big 10″ tires are combined with spring suspension up front and air suspension in the rear, giving a ride quality that can’t compare to smaller non-suspension scooters.

Riders will also find new hybrid hydraulic disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, upgraded from the previous mechanical-only disc brakes. Hydraulic disc brakes require less pulling force to activate, engage more smoothly and don’t require as frequent maintenance.

A new key-lock and voltmeter has been added to the handlebars as well. That’s an upgrade we also saw on the WideWheel electric scooter last year, and is common on higher priced electric scooters. It is still recommended to lock the scooter with a sturdy lock, but the key-lock means no one but the owner can activate the scooter.

And if you plan on riding in the rain, the EMOVE Cruiser can now do it. It has a new IP67 rating, which means that it can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3 feet) of water for 30 minutes. While I wouldn’t recommend testing that out explicitly, any scooter with a waterproof rating of this level should withstand any amount of rain and puddles without a second thought.

Voro Motors now also offers the EMOVE Cruiser with a seat upgrade that allows riders to remain seated while operating the scooter. This lowers the center of gravity during rides and can make many people feel more stable on the scooter. The adjustable height handlebars mean that the rider can set the handlebar height for either seated or standing riding.

As Voro Motors’ sales manager Joey Pena explained to Electrek:

“The largest group of EMOVE Cruiser riders are students and young professionals. But we’ve also seen a large amount of interest from owners of boats and RVs who like to keep a small but powerful form of transportation on board with them. We’ve even seen customers setting it up with a child carrier or pet trailer on the back.”

You can check out my original review of the EMOVE Cruiser below, but you’ll have to head on over to Voro Motors to see the upgraded version. It carries an MSRP of $1,499 but is on sale now for $1,399. And if you use the coupon code ELECTREK, you can take 7% or nearly $100 off the price.

Electrek’s Take

I’m absolutely loving the upgrades. Hydraulic disc brakes. Name-brand LG batteries. Tubeless auto-grade tires. More range. What’s not to like?

Well, I guess the price. At $1,399 (or $1,299 with the ELECTREK coupon code!), this sucker is pricy. Especially when you compare it to $300 e-scooters. But of course the EMOVE Cruiser has 500% more power and 500% more range, so perhaps the 500% higher price makes sense.

And when you compare it to e-bikes, the specs are also pretty good for the price. Consider a $1,500 e-bike from Rad Power Bikes. You’ll be spending more to get a slower ride with less than half of the battery capacity. So when you do the comparison, the price of the EMOVE Cruiser isn’t that bad after all.

So I could definitely see this one becoming quite popular. As Voro Motors claimed when speaking with Electrek, they’re having trouble keeping their scooters in stock, especially their $899 EMOVE Touring electric scooter, so it seems that despite the higher than average prices, consumers are migrating towards these high powered electric scooters.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

