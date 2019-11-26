Electric scooters are fun ways to get around, but it takes a serious electric scooter to become a car replacement. I think that the Emove Cruiser electric scooter is serious enough for the job.

I ride a lot of electric scooters.

It’s kind of my job.

And while a lot of the more budget-level electric scooters start to run together in my head due to a lack of differentiators, there are a few higher-end electric scooters that stand out from the pack. And the Emove Cruiser from Voro Motors absolutely belongs in that list.

The Emove Cruiser electric scooter isn’t just fast, though its 25 mph (40 km/h) top speed and 1.6 kW motor definitely give it some giddy-up-and-go.

More importantly though, it’s utilitarian. And it got even better after Voro Motors recently updated it with higher spec components.

Just check out the scooter’s tech specs below right after my video review. And stick around until the bottom of the article, where you’ll find an exclusive Electrek discount code!

Emove Cruiser electric scooter video review

Emove Cruiser electric scooter tech specs

Motor: 600 W continuous, 1,600 W peak

600 W continuous, 1,600 W peak Battery: 52V 30 Ah (1.56 kWh)

52V 30 Ah (1.56 kWh) Top speed: 25 mph (40 km/h)

25 mph (40 km/h) Range: 62 miles (100 km) at top speed, higher range at lower speeds

62 miles (100 km) at top speed, higher range at lower speeds Weight: 52 lb (23 kg)

52 lb (23 kg) Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Load capacity: 353 lb (160 kg)

353 lb (160 kg) Brakes: front and rear hydraulic disc brakes

front and rear hydraulic disc brakes Tires: 10″ pneumatic tubeless auto-grade tires

10″ pneumatic tubeless auto-grade tires Suspension: front spring suspension fork, dual rear air suspension

front spring suspension fork, dual rear air suspension Extras: front and rear lights, turn signals, voltage monitoring, tripmeter, odometer, horn, cruise control, user adjustable speed/acceleration parameters, includes multitool and air pump in the box

What makes this scooter special?

As you’ve probably already seen from the photos, this isn’t your standard $300 Amazon electric scooter.

The deck is the size of Texas, meaning you’ve got tons of space to spread out your feet and find a stable, comfortable stance. Or if you’re like me, you’ve got room to stick some cargo such as grocery bags between your feet.

The scooter offers dual suspension, though I find the rear air shocks to be plusher than the front spring shocks. Which is fine, since I keep my weight more toward the rear anyways when I ride. I find that to be both safer and more comfortable.

The big differentiator between the Emove Cruiser electric scooter and the budget-variety competition is the power level. Sure, full suspension and a large deck are nice, but that’s just a matter of comfort. The 1.6 kW peak motor means you can climb just about any hill and maintain top speed on varied terrain. It can even handle a much higher payload than most scooters. You’re not putting a 350-pound rider on a cheap scooter, that’s for sure.

The other major factor that turns this scooter into a true commuter tool is the giant battery pack. At 1.5 kWh, it has more than 3x the standard electric bicycle battery and over 5x the standard electric scooter battery. The manufacturer rates the scooter at 62 miles or 100 km of range, and that is a real-world figure when traveling at high speeds. The Emove Cruiser can actually get even higher range if you’re riding slower or keeping it in low power mode.

And obviously most people don’t need to make a 60-mile trip on a standing electric scooter. So why is there so much battery? Essentially, it’s for convenience. I can get away with charging the scooter perhaps once a week, if that. And I never have to wonder, “Do I have enough charge to make it?” If something pops up and I need to scoot to meet some friends or run errands, its a foregone conclusion that I’ll have the battery to get me there.

And when it comes to safety, the Emove Cruiser has you covered there as well. We’re talking bright LED lights, turn signals, a loud horn, and hydraulic disc brakes that bring you to a quick, controlled stop.

Basically, the scooter has everything I need to cover just about every commuting task necessary in a city. At 25 mph (40 km/h), the scooter is fast enough to keep up with most city traffic, but I can hop into the bike lane on roads where cars travel faster. It has the range I need to never worry about charge level. It’s bright enough to keep me visible. It’s sturdy enough to hit potholes head on or cut across grass/dirt/gravel/road construction/etc, and it is built to last for years, not months.

The single downside to the scooter is the price. It’s a hefty $1,399. And that’s a lot. But I’m going to argue that it’s still a fair price. It’s cheaper than a Boosted Rev yet gives you more speed, twice as much range, and offers hydraulic disc brakes and full suspension. If you want to go even faster, there are 40 mph (64 km/h) electric scooters for just a few hundred bucks more. But for those comfortable sticking to 25 mph (40 km/h), the Emove Cruiser electric scooter is a great commuting tool. And since you’re reading about it here on Electrek, you can use our discount code ELECTREK to take around $100 off of the price.

And at just $1,299, the Emove Cruiser is a lot cheaper than the car it could replace for many city residents. Heck, you’d pay $1,299 in gas and insurance fairly quickly. Hmmm, electric is starting to look even sweeter now, isn’t it?

You can use our ELECTREK discount code here. And don’t forget to let us know what you think of the Emove Cruiser electric scooter in the comments section below.

