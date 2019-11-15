Watch latest Rivian R1T electric pickup prototype spotted driving in Canada

A Rivian R1T electric pickup prototype was spotted driving around in Canada – giving a rare great look at the latest working prototype.

Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles in the US and their electrification is expected to have a great impact on the advent of EVs in the country.

In some ways, Rivian has found itself at the forefront of this important move to electrify trucks.

Their R1T electric pickup truck is on track to be amongst the first all-electric pickup trucks in production and since its unveiling last December, Tesla announced that it will unveil its own electric pickup by the end of the year and Ford, who invested $500 million in Rivian, confirmed it is making an electric version of the F150.

The hype is bigger than ever right now as Tesla is about to unveil its own pickup truck next week.

Now a new blue Rivian R1T prototype, which was first displayed in September, has been spotted driving around in Ucluelet, British Columbia on Vancouver Island:

Rivian appeared to be filming the prototype – potentially to create promotional material.

Since unveiling the R1T pickup last year, we have only seen the same configuration of the electric truck with a silver exterior and grey interior.

It’s our first time seeing a different configuration driving in the wild.

As we already reported, the R1T’s specs are unbelievable. It’s equipped with 4 electric motors, each a 147 kW power capacity at the wheel, while the total power output can be configured to different levels from 300 kW to 562 kW (input to gearbox).

The different power levels match different choices of battery packs, which are another impressive feature since they have the highest capacity of any other passenger electric vehicle out there: 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh.

Rivian says that it will translate to “230+ miles, 300+ miles, and 400+ miles” of range on a full charge.

They’re talking about a charge rate of up to 160 kW at fast-charging stations and an 11-kW onboard charger for level 2 charging.

It has a towing capacity with a trailer weight rating of 5,000 kg – that’s 11,000 lbs.

The vehicle is expected to go into production late next year and start at $69,000 before incentives.

Electrek’s Take

Man, this is looking great. I am getting even more excited about the Rivian R1T.

I am still not completely sold on those headlights, but everything else looks on point.

However, it’s going to be decision time for me soon since I have a reservation for the R1T and I might change it for a Tesla Cybertruck next week depending on what Tesla unveils.

It’s pretty crazy that we are going from 0 electric pickup trucks to probably 3 good options in the space of a year.

