Rivian shows a new blue R1T electric pickup truck prototype

At a recent event for reservation holders, Rivian showed off a new blue R1T electric pickup truck prototype that we haven’t seen before.

Since unveiling the R1T pickup last year, we have only seen the same configuration of the electric truck with a silver exterior and grey interior.

Over the last few weeks, the startup has been taking the R1T, along with the R1S SUV, on a tour of North America through events for reservation holders to have a chance to see the vehicle in person.

At one of those events in Seattle last weekend, Rivian actually had a new R1T electric pickup truck prototype in blue.

Paul Tarasoff spotted it and posted a video on YouTube:

The vehicle also appears to have a darker interior than the previously displayed silver prototype, which was also at the event.

Here’s a shot of the interior of the new prototype and of the frunk of the Rivian R1T:

As we already reported, the R1T’s specs are unbelievable. It’s equipped with 4 electric motors, each a 147 kW power capacity at the wheel, while the total power output can be configured to different levels from 300 kW to 562 kW (input to gearbox).

The different power levels match different choices of battery packs, which are another impressive feature since they have the highest capacity of any other passenger electric vehicle out there: 105 kWh, 135 kWh, and 180 kWh.

Rivian says that it will translate to “230+ miles, 300+ miles, and 400+ miles” of range on a full charge.

They’re talking about a charge rate of up to 160 kW at fast-charging stations and an 11-kW onboard charger for level 2 charging.

It has a towing capacity with a trailer weight rating of 5,000 kg – that’s 11,000 lbs.

The vehicle is expected to go into production late next year and start at $69,000 before incentives.

What do you think of this blue Rivian R1T electric pickup truck prototype? Cue the comments about how the R1T is great, but the headlights are awful.

