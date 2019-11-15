Electric scooters already seeing big discounts in early Black Friday deals

Electric scooters have become one of the most convenient forms of last-mile transportation in cities. Small, quick, and easy to fold away, they’ve complemented e-bikes as one of the fastest-growing forms of urban transportation.

And with Black Friday deals starting earlier every year, now is already a great time to snag a new electric scooter for a deep discount. See the deals that are already active below.

GoTrax electric scooters

We first began reviewing GoTrax electric scooters last year and have found them to be some of the most affordable options out there.

The GoTrax GXL V2 electric scooter is currently on sale for just $248. It’s a 15.5 mph (25 km/h) electric scooter that can go as far as 12.5 miles (20 km) per charge.

You can find it on GoTrax’s website or on Amazon.

Turboant X7 electric scooter with removable battery

Turboant’s 18 mph X7 electric scooter is one of the few to offer a removable battery. It’s normally $499, but you can get it on sale for $399 now.

Hover-1 Pioneer electric scooter

This one is a pretty amazing deal, at just $198. The Hover-1 Pioneer is your standard Xiaomi M365 electric scooter clone, except that this one has an included Bluetooth speaker.

I’m not sure how much use you’ll actually get out of that speaker, but the scooter itself has probably the best price I’ve seen for an M365 scooter clone.

Swagtron electric scooters

Swagtron’s Swagger 5 electric scooter is currently on sale for just $299 on Swagtron’s site and on Amazon. We gave this scooter a great review when we tested it ourselves.

And to make the deal even sweeter, you can take 5% off by using the coupon code GIVING-IS-SWAG, which will also mean that Swagtron donates 5% of the sale to the charity Toys For Tots.

Fluidfreeride

Fluidfreeride hasn’t released its full Black Friday deals yet but is still running a great intro deal on its CityRider electric scooter for just $399. It’s also one of the few electric scooters to feature turn signals.

You can see our video review of the CityRider electric scooter below.

While you’re there, check out Fluidfreeride’s other deals, including the 25 mph (45 km/h) WideWheel all wheel drive electric scooter for $1,099, and the more budget-friendly 25 mph (45 km/h) Horizon electric scooter for just $729.

And if you’re in the market for something a little crazier, check out Fluidfreeride’s Mantis electric scooter.

It hits 40 mph (64 km/h) and features some of the best scooter suspension I’ve seen. It’s also more expensive, though, with a current sale price of $1,649 (marked down from $1,699).

Check out my review video for that scooter below:

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more electric scooter deals to emerge. And let us know in the comments if there are any deals we’ve missed!

