Podcast: Tesla smashes earnings, power increase through software, Tesla Solar Roof V3, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla smashing earnings expectations, announcing a new power increase through a software update, Tesla Solar Roof V3, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 earnings: surprisingly large profit, miss on revenue
- Tesla announces Model Y production is ahead of timeline, now aims for Summer 2020
- Tesla releases pictures of Model 3 production in Gigafactory 3
- Tesla plans to increase vehicle power, range, and charging through new software update
- Tesla is going to launch new version of its solar roof tiles tomorrow
- Tesla Semi electric truck production to start ‘with limited volumes’ in 2020
- Elon Musk: Tesla Full Self-Driving in early access this year, without supervision next year
- Elon Musk: Tesla Energy is becoming distributed global utility and could outgrow automotive business
- Tesla updates Autopilot safety numbers; almost 9x safer than average driving
- Elon Musk: Tesla electric ‘Cybertruck’ pickup is our best product ever
- Tesla owner becomes first to push Model 3 to 100,000 miles, here’s how it’s doing
- Tesla starts selling made-in-China Model 3 with Autopilot for ~$50,000
- Lexus unveils crazy-looking electric concept with giant gull wings, announces first BEV
- Mazda unveils their first EV, the MX-30; EU orders open now, delivery next year
- Nissan shows Ariya EV, their upcoming Tesla Model Y competitor
- Bollinger announces pricing for rugged electric trucks, and it’s shockingly high
