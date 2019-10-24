Bollinger announces pricing for rugged electric trucks, and it’s shockingly high

After years of speculation, Bollinger has finally announced pricing for its rugged electric trucks, and it’s higher than most people thought.

The Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks will start at a shocking $125,000.

New York-founded (now Michigan-based) electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform for more than four years now.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

They previously unveiled early versions of their vehicles, but as they get closer to starting production, they unveiled the latest version of the B1 and B2 that should be closer to what buyers will get.

We saw those latest prototypes in black and white last month.

At that point, we already knew a lot about those trucks, including the fact that they would be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack capable of 200 miles of range.

However, the biggest unknown was the price.

Today, Bollinger confirmed that the trucks will cost $125,000:

Bollinger Motors announced today its suggested retail price for the Bollinger B1 Sport Utility Truck and the B2 Pickup Truck. The all-electric, all-wheel-drive vehicles will have an MSRP of $125,000.

They have also released the first pictures in color of the latest electric truck prototypes:

Robert Bollinger, CEO and founder of Bollinger Motors, commented on the latest announcement today:

We’re going to production with all of the components and features that our team developed from the start; we’re staying true to our DNA. Our trucks deliver a level of performance unlike anything on the market or coming to market.

The company says that both the Bollinger B1 and the Bollinger B2 will go into production in the US next year, but the first deliveries are planned for 2021.

They are now taking reservations with $1,000 refundable deposits.

Here are the latest production specs for the Bollinger B1 and B2:

Dual Motor

614 Horsepower

668 lb.-ft. Torque

4.5 Second 0-60 MPH

100 MPH Top Speed

7.8 Power/Weight Ratio

2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox

15” Ground Clearance

10” Wheel Travel

(10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)

5201 LB. Payload Capacity

7500 LB Towing Capacity

Geared Axle Hubs

LT285/70/R17

11.75” Vented Brakes

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs

120 kWh Battery Pack

Patented Storage Pass-Through Door

Electrek’s Take

I am not going to lie. I think this is too high.

I know they are going to be relatively low-volume production vehicles and they are equipped with a giant 120 kWh battery pack, but they were originally talking about making the vehicle as simple as possible, which would reduce production costs.

It’s not clear if those optimizations are factored into this price, or they figured out it wouldn’t work.

However, there’s still a market for this. If you look at the ultra-rugged ICON trucks, it’s a similar price point.

If Bollinger can build those vehicles like tanks, then yes, maybe some people will want to have them for some zero-emission off-road fun.

So in short, it’s an interesting new entry in the market, but it’s not the electric truck product most people have been looking for.

