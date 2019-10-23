Elon Musk: Tesla electric ‘Cybertruck’ pickup is our best product ever

While Elon Musk didn’t want to talk about the upcoming Tesla pickup truck today, he still managed to hype the vehicle up by saying that the ‘Cybertruck’ could be Tesla’s best product ever.

Many people, including financial analysts, are trying to know more about the upcoming Tesla vehicle.

During the conference call following Tesla’s Q3 2019 earnings, Elon Musk didn’t want to comment about Tesla’s pickup truck when asked by an analyst.

Yet, the CEO went on to say that he thinks the pickup truck, which he is now calling the Tesla ‘Cybertruck’, might end up being the automaker’s “best product ever”

That’s despite the fact that Tesla is currently selling three successful vehicles and several industry-leading energy products.

However, Musk did say that he might be wrong about pickup.

The CEO surprised many when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what that meant other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

He admitted that the design will not be for everyone, but he personally loves it. He even said that it looks like “armored personnel carrier from the future“.

As for the specs, Musk has also been hyping those up for the pickup truck.

Tesla’s CEO has previously sought suggestions for features to add to the Tesla truck under development and he revealed some planned features, like an option for 400 to 500 miles of range, Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, as well as ‘300,000 lbs of towing capacity’.

Earlier this summer, he said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and ‘be better than a Ford F150’.

Musk said that Tesla plans to unveil the vehicle next month.

Electrek’s Take

To be fair, inventors often think that their next product is their best. It’s a good way to stay motivated.

However, the fear here is that pickup trucks have quite traditional designs and while it’s OK to move away from that, it could add another layer difficulty to converting pickup truck buyers to electric if the design is wildly different from what they are used to.

But let’s see what it actually looks like before panicking.

Also, I think it’s interesting that Elon has now referred to the Tesla pickup truck as the ‘Cybertruck’ on a few occasions recently.

Is it what we are calling it now?

