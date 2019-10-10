Elon Musk says Tesla Pickup truck looks even more ‘Blade Runner-esque’ than this

Elon Musk gave another hint about the mysterious design of the upcoming Tesla Pickup truck. He says that it is even more ‘Blade Runner-esque’ than this design rendering.

The CEO surprised many when he said that the Tesla Pickup Truck will have a ‘really futuristic-like cyberpunk Blade Runner’ design without explaining what it means other than saying that ‘it won’t be for everyone’.

On top of the comments not being clear, Musk didn’t really help anyone when he released a very cryptic teaser image for the pickup truck during the Model Y unveiling earlier this year.

Most people didn’t even understand which part of the electric pickup truck was shown by Tesla in the teaser image.

Some amateur designers tried to interpret what it would look like based on the teaser image and Musk’s comments, but the CEO never commented on those designs until now.

Joe Rogan sent Musk the Tesla Pickup truck rendering by Turkey-based car designer Emre Husmen thinking that it was what Tesla was planning to release:

The comedian and podcaster said that Musk responded by saying that the actual Tesla pickup was “even more Blade Runner-esque” than this fan design.

When we first shared the design earlier this year, we polled Electrek readers about it and a strong majority loved it:

Rogan would certainly fit in the ‘Love it’ category and based on Musk’s comments, he is convinced that Tesla’s actual pickup truck is going to be even better.

Interestingly, the podcaster and recent Tesla fan said that he believes truck owners will get behind the product because it’s American-made.

Here’s the relevant part from the JRE podcast (episode #1364 with Brian Redban):

Yesterday, Musk said that Tesla is still planning to unveil its electric pickup truck next month.

The design remains the biggest unknown as the CEO already announced several features and specs.

Earlier this year, Musk said that the Tesla Pickup truck will cost less than $50,000 and ‘be better than a Ford F150’.

Electrek’s Take

I thought this fan design was already heavy on the “futuristic” side, but the actual Tesla truck is even more ‘Blade Runner-esque’?

Although, Elon could also be referring to the more “cyber-punk” design quality of the Blade Runner universe.

Either way, I am extremely curious about the design of the Tesla Pickup and I am not really worried about it.

Tesla’s design team lead by Franz von Holzhausen rarely, if ever, misses the mark and while Franz doesn’t have that much experience with pickup trucks himself, he did hire some designers who have some over the last few years.

What I am more concerned about is how they are going to achieve a “less than $50,000” price with the specs Elon has been talking about and if it’s going to have a full-size bed.

If they really do achieve all that, they are going to set the bar very high and going to make a lot of people think about their next truck purchase.

