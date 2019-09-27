Podcast: Tesla delivery leak makes TSLA short go crazy, Tesla V10, Gigafactory 3 news, & more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a Tesla delivery target leak that made TSLA shorts go crazy, Tesla V10 goes into wider release, a bunch of Tesla Gigafactory 3 news, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla ‘has a shot’ at record 100,000 cars this quarter – Elon Musk in email leak
- Tesla starts wider release of V10, and it finally includes Spotify
- Tesla’s broader release of V10 update includes a few new suprise features
- Tesla releases mobile app update with new features in early access
- Tesla is switching to NCM battery cells for Chinese Model 3, LG starts mass production, report says
- Tesla produces complete Model 3 body-in-white at Gigafactory 3, production to start Oct. 14
- Tesla starts monitoring data use ahead of starting to charge for connectivity
- Tesla’s new aero wheels leak in software update
- We rode the Juiced Scorpion retro moped ebike, now available for $1299 pre-order
- Bollinger unveils new B1/B2 electric utility truck and pickup
- Volvo teases all-electric XC40 SUV coming next month, releases images
- FF spinoff Canoo unveils new futuristic-looking electric vehicle you can subscribe to
