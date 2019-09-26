Tesla starts wider release of V10, and it finally includes Spotify

Tesla is starting the wider release of its V10 software update, and North American owners can rejoice, as it finally includes Spotify integration.

In Europe, Tesla owners have been enjoying a Spotify app directly integrated into Tesla’s system for years now.

However, in North America, Tesla has a deal with Slacker to provide music streaming services to the fleet.

Slacker has been the subject of criticisms by some Tesla owners, and it’s unclear why Tesla hasn’t integrated Spotify for its entire fleet, but it has been rumored to be a contractual issue.

The music service is relatively small, and Tesla’s fleet integration actually represents an important part of the revenue of Slacker Radio’s parent company.

At one point, versions of Tesla’s Spotify app appeared in the code of North American vehicles on several occasions, but the feature was never made available to the US/Canadian fleet.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk finally confirmed that Tesla cars in North America are getting Spotify, but the feature never appeared in the different versions of Tesla V10 released through the early access program.

However, we speculated that Tesla didn’t really need to test the app, since it has already been running on European cars for years.

Sure enough, with the wider release of Tesla V10 (2019.32.10) to American owners with the Full Self-Driving package, Tesla is including Spotify:

Listen to music via Spotify. You can select Spotify from the Media menu. Simply login with your Spotify account to start enjoying your favorite artists, stations, and songs.

The company notes that owners are going to need a Spotify premium account.

According to European owners, the integration of Spotify is not perfect, but it appears better than Slacker.

For a version of Spotify with all features, you can always connect your phone to your car, and Tesla also made other improvements to listening to music through a Bluetooth connection.

For example, the right album art covers should now show up.

According to reports we are getting from Tesla owners, the automaker is starting to push the wider release of Tesla V10 to US owners with the FSD package.

It can still take a while for it to propagate to everyone. Also, keep in mind that you should get the update sooner if you put your software settings in your car to “advanced.”

There’s also been some speculation about what features are going to make it to Tesla cars equipped with the previous version of the MCU.

We should know for sure as the update starts to reach more cars with different equipment and configurations.

Don’t have a Tesla or want another one? You can win your own brand new Tesla Model X P100D with $20,000 in the trunk by participating in the Omaze raffle that helps GivePower build a solar-powered desalination system in Haiti.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.