Tesla ‘has a shot’ at record 100,000 cars this quarter – Elon Musk in email leak

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company ‘has a shot’ at delivering 100,000 cars this quarter, which would be a new record, according to a leaked email to employees obtained by Electrek.

Last quarter, Tesla smashed its global delivery record, with over 95,000 electric cars delivered during the quarter.

Over the last few weeks, we have been speculating that Tesla could be aiming to beat the record with 100,000 deliveries this quarter.

It turns out that it’s exactly what Tesla is trying to do.

In an email sent to employees and obtained by Electrek today, Elon Musk said that the record is within reach:

“We have a shot at achieving our first 100,000 vehicle delivery quarter, which is an incredibly exciting milestone for our company!”

Like it has been the issues in previous quarters, the challenge again appears to be deliveries.

Musk states that net orders are “tracking to reach about 110,000” for the quarter, which an incredible amount of demand for the automaker.

The CEO said that the focus is to get the vehicles in the hands of customers who can take delivery by the end of the month:

“The challenge is making sure that we have the right car variants in the right locations and rallying as much as our company resources as possible to help with the end of the quarter deliveries.”

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla started to allows its sales staff to offer discounts and 2 years of free Supercharging to help cars get delivered by the end of the quarter.

However, Tesla had to make some adjustments to the previously reported incentives for customers that were implemented for an end-of-the-quarter push as there was some “abuse.”

The company is limiting the incentives to try to facilitate deliveries of inventory vehicles by the end of the quarter instead of creating new orders.

As Musk stated in the email today, the demand is already trending higher than the targeted 100,000 deliveries.

Tesla’s stock (TSLA) jump 3 percent after we reported on the leaked email.

Electrek’s Take

That would be an incredible milestone for Tesla and the broader electric vehicle.

Big scoop for $TSLA $TSLAQ and massive milestone for Tesla and the EV market. If Elon says it 5 days before EOQ, it’s probably really achievable https://t.co/Q6vm8Fn0Tx — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) September 26, 2019

If Elon is talking about it today, just 5 days before the end of the quarter, it’s very likely that goal is very achievable.

The 110,000 net order figure is also really interesting.

I’d love to know the mix of orders and where they are coming from.

Tesla still looks strong with Model 3 in some European market, but it’s nothing absolutely incredible. Some standout markets that could have help this new record demand could be the UK, China, and Australia, in my opinion.

Either way, it bodes well for Tesla’s planned increase in production capacity next quarter. They are going to have the demand for it.

