Bollinger unveils new B1/B2 electric utility truck and pickup

Bollinger Motors, a Michigan-based electric vehicle startup, has unveiled today the latest versions of its B1 electric utility truck and B2 electric pickup truck ahead of the start of production.

New York-founded (now Michigan-based) electric truck startup Bollinger Motors has been developing a very simple yet versatile electric truck platform for more than four years now.

They first unveiled an all-electric Jeep-like truck, the Bollinger B1, and later a pickup version, the Bollinger B2.

Both vehicles have a simple and rugged design that might appeal to people who actually get things done or even go off-roading with their trucks.

The previously unveiled early versions of their vehicles, but as they get closer to starting production, they unveiled the latest version of the B1 and B2 that should be closer to what buyers will get.

Unfortunately, they are sticking with their black and white images:

Founder and CEO Robert Bollinger commented on the unveiling of the trucks:

“It was time we did something new. I just wanted to build the best truck without compromise.”

With the unveiling, we were expecting pricing information, which is the biggest unknown about Bollinger’s electric trucks.

However, the company says that we are going to have to wait for the “coming months” for more details about pricing and the timing for production.

Here are the latest production specs for the Bollinger B1 and B2:

Dual Motor

614 Horsepower

668 lb.-ft. Torque

4.5 Second 0-60 MPH

100 MPH Top Speed

7.8 Power/Weight Ratio

2 Speed, Hi/Lo Range Gearbox

15” Ground Clearance

10” Wheel Travel

(10” to 20” Variable Ground Clearance)

5201 LB. Payload Capacity

7500 LB Towing Capacity

Geared Axle Hubs

LT285/70/R17

11.75” Vented Brakes

4-Wheel Anti-Lock Inboard Discs

120 kWh Battery Pack

Patented Storage Pass-Through Door

