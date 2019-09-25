Volvo teases all-electric XC40 SUV coming next month, releases images

The Volvo XC40 SUV has become the Swedish automaker’s second best-selling vehicle and now they are bringing an all-electric version of the XC40 next month.

Volvo started teasing ahead of a launch next month.

Last year, Volvo confirmed that it was going to bring an all-electric version of the very successful XC40 to market in 2019.

Today, they announced that they will introduce the new version of the SUV next month:

“With the introduction of the forthcoming fully electric Volvo XC40 SUV next month, Volvo Cars is not just launching its first fully electric car – in true Volvo tradition, it is also introducing one of the safest cars on the road, despite a fresh set of challenges presented by the absence of an internal combustion engine.”

Malin Ekholm, head of safety at Volvo Cars, says that the automaker is doubling down on their reputation for safety:

“Regardless of what drives a car forward, be it an electric machine or combustion engine, a Volvo must be safe. The fully electric XC40 will be one of the safest cars we have ever built. The fundamentals around safety are the same for this car as for any other Volvo. People are inside, and the car needs to be designed to be safe for them,”

With its first all-electric car, they are doing what many other automakers are doing and taking advantage of the larger crumple zone in the front of the car thanks to the lack of a large combustion engine.

They are also using the battery pack and the powertrain as part of the structure and to lower the center of gravity.

Volvo released the first mages of the all-electric powertrain of the XC40:

Volvo also says that the vehicle will come with a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) platform on which they plan to deploy new and more advanced features:

“The new ADAS platform is a modern, scalable active safety system that consists of an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors. Because of its scalable nature it can easily be developed further and lays the foundation for the future introduction of autonomous drive technology.”

The automaker says that it will reveal more details about the fully electric XC40 in the coming weeks, before it will be first shown to the public on October 16.

