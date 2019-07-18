Energica, the Italian manufacturer of high power electric racing motorcycles, has a new target in sight. The company has just announced plans to develop a series of smaller, lighter-weight electric motorcycles.

Energica’s electric race motorcycles are renowned for their high speeds and high power levels.

The Energica Ego has a top speed of 240 km/h (150 mph) and a rated power of 107 kW (145 hp).

The slightly tamer Energica Eva and Energica EsseEsse9 each have top speeds of 200 km/h (125 mph) and motors rated for 80 kW (109 hp).

But Energica now plans to develop a line of smaller, lighter, and lower power electric motorcycles that could be more approachable for newer riders.

Energica Eva EsseEsse9 electric motorcycle

Energica says lighter electric motorcycles are coming

Energica recently signed an agreement with the Italian company Dell-Orto to develop smaller electric motorcycles. The new bikes will fit into the lightweight (8-11 kW) and mid-weight (up to 30 kW) power levels.

According to the company’s announcement:

“Energica Motor Company, leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle and single manufacturer of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup for the three-year period 2019-2021, and Dell’Orto SpA, a historic manufacturer of electronic fuel injection systems, have signed an agreement for the development and production of a new type of Power Unit for small-size (power range 8/11kW) and medium size (power range up to 30 kW) electric motorcycles (EV).”

Energica is likely hoping to target the quickly growing small-and-medium-sized EV market. The market grew by 79% in Europe alone during the first quarter of 2019.

A number of new small-and-medium electric motorbikes have debuted lately. The Fuell Flow, designed by famed motorcycle visionary Erik Buell, is planned for 2020 production. It features an 11 kW and 30 kW option, meaning it would be produced with both a light and medium-weight variant.

Fuell Flow electric motorcycle

The retro-inspired Regent No. 1 electric motorcycle is also working its way towards production.

The lightweight Swedish electric motorcycle sports an 8 kW continuous and 15 kW peak motor.

The lightweight Regent No. 1 electric motorcycle

Such lower power levels are often enough to reach minimum highway speeds, though the acceleration is less sporty than higher power electric motorcycles. Top speeds for such bikes rarely exceed 100-120 km/h (62-75 mph) until the power level surpasses around 15 kW (20 hp).

Electrek’s Take

I find this announcement from Energica to be quite promising! While their racing electric motorcycles are already awesome, the $20k+ price tags and more advanced rider skills they require put those bikes out of reach for many new riders.

But if the company can apply its same engineering expertise and Italian design chops to smaller electric motorcycles, we could see an impressive new wave of affordable electric two-wheelers. The decision to team up with Dell’Orto is a bit surprising to me as I thought the company mainly produced fuel injectors and carburetors — two parts you won’t find on an electric motorcycle. But if the pair can achieve the goal of developing a smaller electric motorcycle then more power to them!

With less powerful motors (and the associated slower top speeds) comes less power draw. This enables smaller and less expensive batteries, which are often the most costly portion of an electric motorcycle.

A lighter weight Energica electric motorcycle could be a pretty sexy way for new riders to get into electric motorcycles. As much as I love bikes like Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire (and as much fun as I had test riding it), $30,000 electric motorcycles simply aren’t a reality for most of us. But a lighter and more affordable Energica bike would be pretty epic, in my opinion.

What do you think of the prospect of a smaller Energica electric motorcycle? Let us know in the comments below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.