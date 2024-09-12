Kia EV6 is now cheaper to lease than a Soul with over $17,000 in discounts

With over $17,000 in savings, you can now lease Kia’s EV6 for less than a Soul. Kia introduced new EV incentives, making the 2024 EV6 cheaper to lease than a 2024 Kia Soul despite costing more than double.

Kia launched the EV6 in the US in January 2022. Although it wasn’t Kia’s first electric vehicle to arrive in the US, it was the first of its new dedicated EV lineup.

Kia’s first EV to hit the US market was actually the electric Soul, which went on sale in 2014. The Soul EV rivaled the Nissan LEAF and Chevy Volt, but Kia pulled it from the US due to limited supply and focused on the Niro EV.

The EV6 is Kia’s first electric car based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the same one underpinning its IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6. It also powers Kia’s larger EV9 and Genesis GV60.

With over 14,300 models sold in the US this year, Kia’s EV6 has helped push the brand to two consecutive record sales months.

2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

Kia EV6 available with over $17,000 in discounts

To keep the momentum going, Kia is offering some of its biggest discounts so far. Earlier this month, Kia slashed financing rates on all 2024 EV6 trims to 0% for 72 months. The incentive cuts nearly $2,800 off the price ($45,000 model), compared to the previous 1.99% rate.

Kia also introduced a new conquest cash discount for Tesla drivers this month. The offer adds another $1,000 in savings and can be combined with other discounts.

2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, the 2024 Kia EV6 is now available with up to $17,100 in lease discounts.

The 2024 Kia EV6 Light Long Range is offered for as low as $179 for 24 months (California and ZEV states). With $3,999 due at signing, the monthly effective rate is $346.

The interior of the 2024 Kia EV6 (Source: Kia)

At that, the EV6 is $30 cheaper per month to lease than in August. However, with the added Tesla conquest cash, the rate drops to just $304 per month.

It’s an even cheaper monthly rate than the 2024 Kia Niro EV. The 2024 Kia Soul LX, with an MSRP of $21,315, is listed at $229 for 36 months. With $3,499 due at signing, the effective rate is $326 per month, or $22 more than the EV6.

2024 Kia EV6 trim Starting Price Range (EPA) Light RWD $42,600 232 mi Light Long Range RWD $45,950 310 mi Light Long Range AWD $49,850 282 mi Wind RWD $48,700 310 mi Wind AWD $52,600 282 mi GT-Line RWD $52,900 310 mi GT-Line AWD $57,600 252 mi GT AWD $61,600 218 mi 2024 Kia EV6 prices and range by trim

For those looking for something bigger, Kia is offering massive discounts on its three-row EV9. According to Motor Intelligence, the Kia EV9 discounts reached over $18,000 on average in June.

Are you ready to take advantage of some of the lowest prices on Kia’s EVs so far? You can use our links below to view offers on 2024 Kia EV6 and EV9 models in your area.