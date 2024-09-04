Kia shatters US sales record again with its first three-row electric SUV picking up steam

Kia just set another US sales record in August, with more cars sold than in any month in company history. As demand for its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9, continues to build, Kia’s EV sales climbed 27% from last year.

“Kia’s dealer sales were higher than any month in company history,” Kia America’s vice president of sales, Eric Watson, announced Wednesday.

With over 75,200 vehicles sold in August, Kia broke its US sales record for the second consecutive month.

Kia credited higher demand for SUVs and EVs for the record-breaking performance. One bright spot was Kia’s first three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

The addition of the EV9 pushed Kia’s EV sales up 27% compared to last year. With another 2,388 EV9 models sold in August, Kia EV9 sales reached 13,874 through the first eight months of 2024.

Despite sales of its first dedicated electric car, the EV6, slipping 23% last month, they are still up 13% YTD with 14,373 units sold through August.

The lower sales come as the EV6 is being updated. Kia already launched the refreshed EV6 in Korea and the UK with a sleek new front-end design and even more range.

New Kia EV6 in the UK (Source: Kia)

Kia’s EV6 is already among the most efficient EVs in the US, rated with up to 310 miles range. However, a bigger (84 kWh vs 77.4 kWh), more efficient battery, will push that number even higher.

Kia breaks US sales record as EVs gain momentum

Kia is expected to launch the new EV6 in the US by the end of the year. It will follow Hyundai, which revealed its updated IONIQ 5 this week.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

The company remains optimistic for the remainder of the year, with new models hitting the market. Kia continues building demand with affordable, long-range, fast-charging electric vehicles like the EV9 and EV6.

Starting at $56,395 (including destination fee), Kia calls the EV9 a wake-up call to the industry. Meanwhile, US automakers like Ford and GM continue pushing back major EV initiatives, giving Kia an opportunity to continue stealing market share.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

With the first EV9 rolling off the assembly line at Kia’s West Point, GA plant in June (the first EV fully assembled in the state), the EV9 qualifies for the $7,500 tax credit.





Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

The tax credit brings prices down to potentially under $49,000. A fully electric, three-row SUV for under $50,000 is a steal. Not to mention, it’s also loaded with Kia’s next-gen infotainment and software.

Ready to see why Kia continues to shatter US sales records? You can use our links below to view Kia’s electric vehicles and find deals in your area.