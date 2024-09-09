Kia wants a bigger slice of the US EV market with new discounts to win over rivals

Are you seeing more Kia electric cars on the road? It’s not just you. Kia’s EVs, including the EV6 and new EV9, have helped push the brand to two consecutive record-breaking sales months in the US. With its new conquest cash incentive, Kia is now taking aim at Tesla drivers as it looks to win over owners.

Kia sold more cars in the US last month than it ever has. With over 75,000 vehicles sold in August, the Korean automaker broke its US sales record for the second straight month.

According to Kia, the growth was due to higher demand for SUVs and electric models. One of the biggest bright spots is Kia’s first three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

After launching it in the US last December, Kia sold nearly 14,000 EV9s through the first eight months of 2024.

Although sales of Kia’s first electric car fell last month (-27% YOY), they are still up 13% year-to-date. Kia has sold 14,373 EV6 models in the US through August.

With long-range, fast charging and some of the most affordable electric models on the market, Kia is confident in the brand’s direction in the US.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Kia targets Tesla with new conquest EV discounts

Despite this, Kia has introduced significant incentives to keep pace with rivals in the US. As recent Motor Intelligence research points out, the EV9 sold with an average discount of over $18,000 in June.

Kia is now targeting Tesla with new EV discounts. According to online car research firm CarsDirect, Kia introduced a new Tesla Competitive Bonus Program with up to $1,500 in savings for current Tesla owners or lessees.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

The conquest cash discount offers $1,000 on the 2024 Kia EV6 and $1,500 on the EV9. Even better, it can be combined with other offers.

With $7,500 in Customer Cash, Tesla drivers can save up to $9,000 on the EV9. Kia is also offering 0% APR for 72 months, its best rate so far.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

Starting at $56,395, Kia’s EV9 is already reasonably priced for an all-electric three-row SUV. At 197.2″, the EV9 is even longer than the Kia Telluride. It also has more rear-seat legroom than a Cadillac Escalade and more shoulder and hip room than the Tesla Model X.

Tesla’s Model X starts at $65,990 and has a 335-mile range. The 2024 Kia EV9 has up to 105.7 cu ft total cargo space, while the Model X has up to 92 cu ft. Tesla’s Model X does qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 Light Long Range RWD (with up to 310 miles range) is available to lease for $179 per month for 24 months. That’s with $3,999 due at signing and available on the West Coast.

Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 prices and range by trim

What do you think of Kia’s three-row electric SUV? What about the EV6? Are they worth trading in your Tesla? Let us know your thoughts below.

The discounts won’t last long. Kia’s new Tesla Competitive Bonus Program is only available until September 30.

Ready to take advantage of the savings? We can help you find offers in your area. Check out our links below to view deals on the Kia EV9 and EV6 near you.