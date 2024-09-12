GM and EVgo to deploy hundreds of 350kW fast chargers at new flagship stations across the US

Longtime collaborators General Motors (GM) and EVgo are expanding upon their existing relationship to bring flagship EV charging stations to major metropolitan areas around the United States. The new stations will be home to 400 fast-charging stalls, some of which will deliver charge rates as high as 350kW.

As GM ($GM) continues to expand its portfolio of all-electric models and coinciding technologies, EV charging network EVgo ($EVGO) has remained a longstanding partner in supporting the American automaker and its BEV customers.

GM first established its EV charging presence in the summer of 2020, alongside an agreement with charging network EVgo to deploy over 2,850 fast chargers across the US by 2025. A year later, EVgo joined GM’s Ultium Charge 360 program, which combines several networks into one holistic system.

GM continued to grow its relationship with EVgo by announcing the addition of Plug & Charge capabilities to its newer EVs using the charging network. In 2022, GM began launching a coast-to-coast DC fast charging network across hundreds of Pilot and Flying J stations in the United States using chargers from EVgo.

In August 2023, GM and EVgo celebrated the opening of their 1,000th co-brand charging stall and expect to cut the ribbon on number 2,000 before the end of 2024. According to a recent release from GM, the automaker is further expanding its relationship with the charging network to establish flagship stations complete with ample fast chargers.

Source: GM

GM, EVgo look to take charging experience to the next level

General Motors is expanding its relationship with EVgo to deploy several flagship EV charging stations across metropolitan areas in the US. The stations will be home to at least 400 DC fast chargers offering charge rates between 200kW and 350kW.

GM says it is trying to set “a new benchmark in the EV landscape” with these flagship stations co-branded with EVgo – a charging process that appears to emulate the traditional visit to a gas station. The locations feature ample lighting, drive-through stalls, roof coverage from the weather, and security cameras. EVgo president Dennis Kish elaborated:

The future of EV charging is larger stall count locations, high-power charging, and designing around features that customers love – such as pull-through access, canopies and convenient amenities. Through this next evolution of EVgo and GM’s esteemed collaboration, the future of EV charging is here. In order to be the charging provider of choice, we need to lead on customer satisfaction, and we will continue to innovate to deliver a charging experience that is convenient, comfortable, and dependable for current and future EV drivers.

GM states that the incoming flagship charging stations will house up to 20 individual stalls. Every location will be equipped with 350kW fast chargers, although some stations may also see 200kW chargers.

GM and EVgo shared that their co-branded flagship stations will be erected coast to coast in the US near locations that offer a variety of amenities, such as shopping, dining, and coffee shops.

The initial rollout of these flagship stations will be in metropolitan areas around Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York, and Texas.

The first flagship station is expected to open in 2025. It will leverage EVgo’s prefabrication approach to expedite construction and offer modularity for future expansions.