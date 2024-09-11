Kia’s low-cost EV3 is about to get even better with new variants on the way

Kia confirmed plans to launch new AWD and GT variants for its electric EV3 SUV. The EV3 is the first of Kia’s new low-cost EV lineup as it looks to challenge industry leaders.

It’s been almost a year since Kia first took the sheets off the EV3 during its first annual EV Day last October.

After opening orders this summer in Korea with prices starting at just $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million), Kia’s new electric SUV racked up over 10,000 reservations in 23 days. With incentives, Kia said the EV3 could be bought for under $30,000

Following the successful launch, Kia’s vice president, Jeong Won-Jeong, called the EV3 a “game changer” in its home market.

Last month, Kia opened EV3 orders in the UK. Starting at $42,300 (£32,995), Kia called it the “brand’s most affordable EV yet.” Like in Korea, the EV3 is offered in four trims: Air Standard Range, Air Long Range, GT-Line, and GT-Line S.

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform with advanced new tech, the EV3 gets up to 372 miles (600 km) WLTP driving range. In Korea, it’s rated with up to 311 miles (501 km) range.

Kia EV3 (Source: Kia)

Powered by its fourth-gen (81.3 kWh) battery, the EV3 packs about 22% more energy density than its Niro EV.

Kia EV3 to gain AWD and GT variants

Kia confirmed plans to launch new AWD and GT variants on Wednesday, expanding the lineup beyond the current 2WD models.

The news comes after Kia sold over 4,000 EV3 models last month. Kia’s new electric SUV was a bright spot in August despite overall sales slipping in Korea (-4.1%) and overseas (-1.4%).

Kia EV3 interior (Source: Kia)

Kia is expected to launch the EV3 in the US early next year as it expands to new markets. Ahead of its official debut, the compact electric SUV has already been spotted testing on US streets.

The EV3 is expected to be among the most affordable electric options in the US, with prices around $30,000 to $35,000.

Kia EV3 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

With plans to build the EV3 at its Monterey plant in Mexico by the end of 2024, Kia could take advantage of the federal EV tax credit, enabling even lower starting prices.

At 4,300 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,560 mm tall, the EV3 is about the size of a Chevy Bolt EUV (4,306 mm length x 1,770 mm width x 1,616 mm x height).

Kia EV3 trim Range

(WLTP) Starting Price Air Standard Range 267 miles $42,300 (£32,995) Air Long Range 372 miles $46,200 (£35,995) GT-Line 347 miles $50,750 (£39,495) GT-Line S 347 miles $55,300 (£42,995) Kia EV3 range and price in the UK

After its second consecutive record-breaking sales month in the US, Kia is confident in the brand’s direction. The EV3 will join the EV6 and Kia’s new three-row EV9 as it looks to gain market share in the US.

Kia’s latest target is America’s leading EV brand. The company introduced a new Tesla Competitive Bonus Program this month, which offers up to $1,500 in savings for current Tesla drivers (see the details here).