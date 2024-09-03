Kia EV3 sales top 4,000 in its first month on the market

Kia’s new low-cost EV is already making an impact. In its first full sales month, the company sold just over 4,000 EV3 models as the electric SUV hits new markets.

The EV3 was first introduced last October as part of Kia’s first annual EV day. The compact electric SUV was showcased alongside other affordable EV concepts, including the EV4 and EV5.

Kia opened EV3 orders in June with starting prices at just $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million). However, with incentives, Kia said the EV3 could be bought for as little as $29,200 (KRW 39.95 million).

Within 23 days, the EV3 secured over 10,000 reservations. Jeong Won-Jeong, vice president at Kia Corp, called the EV3 a game changer in its home market.

Last month, Kia launched the EV3 in the UK. Starting at $42,300 (£32,995), Kia’s EV3 is among the most affordable electric options on the market. At 4,300 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,560 mm tall, the EV3 is smaller than the Kia Niro EV (4,420 mm long x 1,825 mm wide x 1,570 mm tall)

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the EV3 gets up to 311 miles range in Korea. In Europe, it’s rated with up to 372 miles (599 km) WLTP range.

Kia EV3 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Kia EV3 sales top 4,000 in its first full month

Kia’s small electric SUV is already making a big impact. Kia sold 4,002 EV3 models in August, its first full month on the market.

Despite Kia’s sales slipping in Korea (-4.1%) and overseas (-1.4%) last month, the new EV3 was a bright spot.

Kia EV4 (left) and EV3 (right) (Source: Kia)

Kia is expected to launch the EV3 in the US in early 2025, aiming to secure leadership in the global EV market.

The low-cost electric SUV has already been spotted testing in California ahead of its official debut (see the video here). Kia is also expected to build the EV3 in Mexico to take advantage of the US tax credit.

Kia EV3 interior (Source: Kia)

According to TheKoreanCarBlog, Kia plans to begin EV3 production at its Monterey plant in Mexico by the end of 2024.

With prices anticipated in the $30,000 to $35,000 range, the EV3 is expected to be among the most affordable electric options in the US. With the tax credit, prices could start as low as $25,000.

Would you buy Kia’s new EV3 for under $30,000? Let us know in the comments below.