Kia launching its most affordable EV3 in the UK this week, starting at $42,000

Kia’s new EV3 is making its way overseas. Kia UK announced it will open EV3 orders this week, its most affordable EV, starting at $42,300 (£32,995).

The EV3 was part of Kia’s new low-cost EV lineup, revealed in October. Kia’s EV3 is a compact version of its flagship EV9 electric SUV.

Like the EV9, the EV3 features Kia’s latest design, software, and connectivity tech but in a smaller, more affordable package.

At 4,300 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, and 1,560 mm tall, the EV3 is smaller than Kia’s Niro EV (4,420 mm long x 1,825 mm wide x 1,570 mm tall). It’s about the same size as Volvo’s new EX30 at 1,549 mm tall, 1,836 mm wide, and 4,233 mm long.

After opening orders in Korea last month, starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million), the EV3 received over 10,000 reservations in just 23 days.

With incentives, Kia said the EV3 could be bought for under $30,000 (KRW 39.95 million). That’s for the standard range model, with up to 217 miles (350 km) range. The long-range EV3, with up to 311 miles (501 km) range, starts at $33,400 (KRW 45.71 million).

Kia EV3 GT-line (Source: Kia)

Kia reveals EV3 prices, range, and specs for the UK

Kia UK announced it will open EV3 pre-orders on August 1, 2024. As the “brand’s most affordable EV yet,” the Kia EV3 will start at $42,300 (£32,995).

The EV3 joins the EV6 and EV9 in the UK. It will be offered in three models: Air, GT-Line, and GT-Line S.

Kia EV3 electric SUV (Source: Kia)

Kia’s base Air EV3 will be available with 58.3 kWh or 81.48 kWh battery packs. The former gets up to 267 miles (430 km), while the latter gets up to 372 miles (599 km) WLTP range.

The GT-Line and GT-Line S will be offered with the 81.49 kWh battery with up to 347 miles WLTP range.

Kia EV3 interior for the UK (Source: Kia UK)

Deliveries will start later this year, with all three variants available from launch. All EV3 models feature Kia’s new ccNC infotainment system with dual 12.3″ driver display and navigation screens. It also includes a 5.3″ climate control touchscreen. The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Other standard features include Kia Connect telematics (with seven free years’ access), OTA updates, gloss black roof rails, a luggage board, and a host of safety features.

Kia EV3 interior (Source: Kia UK)

The GT-Line gains 19″ alloy wheels, “GT-Line” exterior and interior design elements, and “small cube” headlights.

Starting at $55,300 (£42,995), the GT-Line S model has an 8-speaker Harmon Kardon Premium sound system, customizable head-up display (HUD), front sunroof, premium seats, and more.

Kia EV3 trim Range

(WLTP) Starting Price Air Standard Range 267 miles $42,300 (£32,995) Air Long Range 372 miles $46,200 (£35,995) GT-Line 347 miles $50,750 (£39,495) GT-Line S 347 miles $55,300 (£42,995) Kia EV3 range and price in the UK

The EV3 is the latest, as Kia works to introduce 15 EVs by 2027. Kia said the EV3 is “the most affordable way of purchasing a new zero-emissions vehicle” from the brand.

Hyundai gave us a better look at the sporty Kia EV3 GT-Line in its latest video this week (You can watch it here).