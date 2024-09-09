Wireless Tesla, BYD and Lucid step up, and a wicked-fast Dodge EV

On today’s spectacular episode of Quick Charge, the Tesla brain drain continues as another key executive departs the company, rivals BYD and Lucid step up their self-driving games, and Dodge reveals an AWD electric Hornet with 1,070 hp that does 0-60 in 1.4 seconds!

We also talk about Tesla’s new wireless charging patents and what they might mean for Robotaxi, Xtracycle’s new cargo bike, and explore Zion national park in their new, all-electric shuttle bus fleet. Enjoy!

