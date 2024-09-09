Lucid’s (LCID) latest software update is a big one with new 3D lane visualization and more

Lucid’s (LCID) latest software update rolled out today, unlocking a host of new features, such as 3D lane visualization and turn-by-turn navigation with Apple CarPlay. Here’s what else is new in Lucid UX 2.4.

Lucid is best known for its ultra-efficient, luxury EVs, but its software-defined vehicles continue to get better over time.

Through software updates, Lucid is unlocking new features and improving existing ones to give drivers the best driving experience possible.

Its latest, Lucid UX 2.4, includes over a dozen updates, including a new 3D lane visualization feature, an updated map design, and Lucid Assistant, a new voice control system.

“This release also marks the transition of DreamDrive Pro Highway Assist features to our in-house Lucid software stack,” Lucid’s head of software engineering, Jean-Philippe Gauthier, explained.

Lucid’s optional DreamDrive Pro Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) gained several new functions, including:

3D Three-Lane Visualization : A 3D visualization on the center screen gives drivers a more complete view of their surroundings on highways.

: A 3D visualization on the center screen gives drivers a more complete view of their surroundings on highways. Highway Assist : By utilizing high-def maps, drivers can see HOV lanes, exits, lane merges, and splits. It can also now be used on curves.

: By utilizing high-def maps, drivers can see HOV lanes, exits, lane merges, and splits. It can also now be used on curves. Driver-Initiated Lane Change Assist : Drivers can now change lanes by holding (a long press) the turn signal.

: Drivers can now change lanes by holding (a long press) the turn signal. Extended Stop and Go: Vehicles will resume traveling after long stops in heavy stop-and-go traffic (as long as the driver is still looking ahead.

Lucid’s new update also improved Adaptive Cruise Control with new automatic curve speed control.

Lucid’s new 3D Lane Visualization (Source: Lucid)

But wait, there’s more

Other major improvements include added turn-by-turn instructions when using Apple CarPlay navigation.

Lucid also introduced a new hands-free voice assistant, Lucid Assist. By saying “Hey Lucid” or pressing the microphone button on the steering wheel, drivers can now control navigation and audio, change the climate, turn on the heated seat, and more.

Lucid Highway Assist (Source: Lucid)

As it looks to provide the ultimate luxury driving experience, Lucid is listening closely to what drivers are looking for. As requested by owners, Lucid launched further updates like Park Distance Warning, Surround View Monitoring, and Rear View Monitoring.

The Lucid Mobile App has been improved. It’s now more responsive and connects the vehicle quicker.

(Source: Lucid)

Lucid’s new software update (Lucid UX 2.4) rolls out today in North America as an OTA update. Owners will receive a notification in their vehicle and the Lucid app that a new software version is available.

Electrek’s Take

The update comes as several automakers, including Rivian, Tesla, and Volkswagen, recently introduced new features through software.

As drivers continue requesting the latest tech and features, automakers are investing heavily to lead the shift to a software-defined driving experience.

Lucid’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, claims the company is already years ahead of the competition. It’s hard to argue, as the Lucid Air is the most energy-efficient vehicle on the market. The company confirmed in July that the 2025 Lucid Air Pure is the “most energy-efficient mass production car ever,” with 5 miles per kWh efficiency and a record 146 MPGe EPA-est range.

With updates like today’s, Lucid looks to stay ahead of the pack. As I’ve said before, those doubling down on EVs and software today will be tomorrow’s leaders as the industry undergoes a massive shift.